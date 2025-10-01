From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mel Willis's avatar
Mel Willis
8h

So great is this wonderful family So happy for you ALL May God bless you ALL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wally Hollywood's avatar
Wally Hollywood
4h

A family of traitors that just declared war on America. You all really don't like America and continue with the awesome stupidity. RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture