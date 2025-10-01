Eric Trump’s political memoir Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation is due to be released on Oct. 14.

When a book shoots to the top of the Amazon bestseller list before it’s released, you know it’s going to be a barnburner.

That’s just what happened.

President Donald J. Trump couldn’t be prouder of his son.

“MY son Eric’s just out book, ‘UNDER SIEGE, ‘ immediately went to NUMBER ONE on Amazon. Great going Eric, you deserve it!!!” Trump posted on X.

If you’re looking for an honest political memoir, Under Siege fits the bill.

Eric Trump blends intimate childhood memories with raw details of wild times in the Trump family.

Take a tour through the FBI raids on Mar-a-Lago, courtroom drama, and relentless attacks by the Left to bury the Trump family in controversy and legal bills.

The Left’s strategy to destroy the Trumps and America itself is exposed.

Readers also get a behind-the-scenes tour of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and Erik’s role in defining strategies, navigating crises, and protecting the Trump family legacy.

The book zeros in on the assassination attempts on Donald Trump and offers Eric Trump’s personal view on teamwork, resilience, and the significance of loyalty when battling evil.

The style of the memoir is both personal and combative, reflecting Eric Trump’s growing influence in Republican political circles.

A Long Time In The Making

In 2017, Eric Trump went after Democrats and the mainstream media for attacking every one of his siblings except Tiffany.

“They attack us for everything,” Trump said. “You see what they’ve done to Don [Jr.], to Jared, you see the nasty things that they say about my pregnant wife, about Barron.”

Eric Trump is the second son of Donald Trump. At the time of the Fox and Friends interview, his foundation was being investigated by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The investigation began after Forbes alleged that Eric Trump’s charity shifted some money from a benefit for children with cancer at St. Jude’s Hospital into the Trump Organization.

The Left was busy trying to get a Trump—any Trump—this time on self-dealing on the part of charities, which is a crime.

“I’ve raised $20 million for St. Jude, and they attack me,” Erik Trump said.

“It’s unthinkable about what they’ll come after us for. We’re always under siege, but it is what it is.”

Under siege, indeed.

And the seed of the book was planted. It would germinate in the heat of battle and blossom in the 2024 presidential election.

The Trump family has been under the Left’s hate-fueled attack for over a decade.

And they’re still standing.

But they are still under siege. The entire MAGA movement is.

On a recent episode of the Will Cain Country podcast, Eric Trump warned that “the bullets are only flying one way” in America.

He said that the assassination of Charlie Kirk is part of a years-long campaign of political violence against conservatives.

“Listen, there’s fringe on both sides, 100%, but like, I don’t know,” Trump said, describing the two attempted assassinations of his father, the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and the death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Eric Trump claimed Kirk’s death was part of a larger effort to silence conservatives.

“These people have tried to do everything they could to take us out of the game,” he said.

The effort failed. Conservatives are now louder than ever before.

The Trump family is a testament to courage, endurance, and an unshakeable faith that the light of truth will always shine, no matter how dark the night.

The Trumps have held strong through the dark night of relentless Leftist attacks, and in doing so, made America a much stronger nation.

A mix of political strategy, personal revelations, and family intrigue, Under Siege is destined to be one of the most influential political books of 2025.

