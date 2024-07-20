Elon Musk recently tweeted that the United States should ditch electronic voting machines. The world’s richest man also highlighted how mail-in votes are too risky. Musk is in favor of paper ballots submitted in-person.

Musk’s logic in pushing for paper ballots is simple: it is now possible to hack electronic voting machines.

Engineering Professor Proves Voting Machines are Hackable

University of Michigan Professor J. Alex Halderman recently demonstrated how American voting machines can be hacked. The demonstration took place in Georgia’s federal court. Halderman went in front of a judge to show how surprisingly easy it is to hack voting machines.