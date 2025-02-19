Trump tells the media all the deceased recipients of Social Security that DOGE has uncovered including a 360 year old man!

The Left is taking a hit in another reliable voting bloc: the living dead.

Trump and the MAGA movement made significant gains among Latinos in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump won the vote among Latino men and gained 20 points among Latino women.

The 33-point swing to MAGA among male Latino voters has Left reeling, and they're still trying to catch their balance.

And now, BOOM! Another punch, this time to the gut.

A Pew study showed that there were some 1.8 million dead people on the voter rolls in the U.S.

Even worse, the analysis found that 24 million voter registrations contained significant errors.

Thoughts and prayers to the tens of millions of Americans above the age of 100 who are still collecting Social Security and remain on those roles. I’m sure this is totally legit?!?



The study was conducted over a decade ago. It’s only gotten worse since then.

Though there isn’t a comprehensive, up-to-date national audit of how many dead voters are still on the rolls, the DOGE team has been busy assessing how many dead people could potentially vote.

It’s a lot. Millions. The issue appears to be an issue of administrative failure rather than widespread fraud. One man’s administrative incompetence is another man’s fraud. A cesspool called by any other name still stinks.

The question of the day: Do the living dead who do vote cast their ballots for Lefties? Unknown.

Ask yourself this: which side fights for voter identification laws, and which side vehemently resists them?

The Left bristles at voter ID laws like an alley-cat in rut. They love mail-in ballots and despise the idea of voter integrity laws. Why?

Who says administrative failure isn’t a synonym for fraud?

DOGE Shines The Light On A Brood of Vampires

Elon Musk and DOGE are a formidable bunch. They throw heavy blows and, so far, have dodged the Left’s counterpunches.

A DOGE stop at the SSA found “there are 394 million Social Security recipients in the U.S., despite the country having only 334 million citizens, a discrepancy of more than 60 million,” according to Right Angle News.

It was too much for Michelle King, the career federal worker who worked for the SSA since 1994. King was knocked out when she tangled with DOGE. She threw in the towel and stepped down as the head of SSA.

“Think you’ve seen fraud? You’ve seen nothing yet.”

Of the 334 million U.S. citizens, how many are eligible to collect social security?

According to the 2023 projections, approximately 18.6% of the U.S. population was 65 or older, totaling around 62 million people out of a total population of 334.9 million.

Put another way, if the U.S. population is 340 million and those eligible for Social Security = (62+): ~22% or about 75 million + Exceptions (approximately 24 million), roughly 99 million people are eligible for SS benefits.

The agency numbers seem to say there are 394 million people eligible for SS. A whole lot of them are dead.

The living dead are among us. They’re everywhere. They’re potentially stealing your money.

"According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!” Musk posted on X.

“Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security.”

The post shows a chart demonstrating that there are more than 20 million people listed with ages 100 and higher. This includes more than 3.9 million in the 130-139 age range, more than 3.5 million in the 140-149 range, and more than a whopping 1.3 million in the 150-159 range.

"The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE,” Musk posted on X.

“No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild."

In another post, Musk observed, "There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history."

The dead are among us. They're living. And some of them are cashing in.

A 2015 audit showed that there are around 531 million unique Social Security numbers in circulation and that “thousands” may be in use to commit identity fraud.

The audit also revealed that about “$3.1 billion in earnings reported by employers or self-employed individuals who were not the actual Social Security number holder.”

“[A]lso you have people who received a Social Security number and then left the US, like temporary immigrant workers,” a former SSA employee claimed.

“But there’s a long-term recognized problem with SSA’s databases not marking as dead people who have died.”

Payments to the living dead have also occurred in other federal agencies, according to the New York Post.

“Under former President Joe Biden, the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, a government agency, made $127 million in overpayments to a Teamsters pension fund with nearly 3,500 dead members—before reaching a settlement with the DOJ to return the funds.”

Even though most of the living dead aren’t receiving government checks every month, some of them are.

As for the rest, they’re lying dead in the ledgers, waiting for some fraudster to come along to resuscitate them.

Now that a light as bright as the sun has been shining on them–DOGE–maybe the great majority of the living dead will turn to dust and another Leftist voting bloc will dry up.

Musk and DOGE are doing their best to turn the page on an era of American incompetence and fraud housed in the federal government.

Will they succeed? Do or die.