In what world does it make sense to spend a billion dollars of our collective earnings on grants in the spirit of political correctness?

This is the question being asked by Elon Musk.

Musk recently revealed the disturbing fact that the United States Department of Education spent at least a billion dollars on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The money was used to push DEI hiring and mental health training at American schools.

DOE Dysfunction is Symbolic of Wokeism Absurdity

Fairness certainly matters yet it is impossible to right all past wrongs. The DOE attempted to do exactly that when spending nearly $500 million on race-based employment.

Another $340 million was spent on DEI programming.

Nearly $200 million was spent on mental health training to push the DEI agenda. All in all, slightly more than a billion tax dollars were spent to promote supposed fairness and inclusion.

"Can you believe that universities with tens of billions in endowments were siphoning off 60% of research award money for 'overhead'? What a ripoff!" – Elon Musk on X

What the DOE conveniently overlooks is that DEI is reverse sexism and blatant racism.

Though it is often argued all human beings have an inherent racial bias toward those who look like them, that allegation does not justify DEI.

The Problem With DEI and the DOE

Here’s what matters most: DEI is divisive to the point that it creates a societal split that has the potential to be irreparable.

DEI is also flawed in that it overlooks impoverished whites. The mere fact that white people constitute the country’s racial majority does not validate the existence of DEI.

It would also be intellectually dishonest to overlook the fact that women make up the vast majority of human resources positions. There is an inherent in-group bias among women, meaning men are more likely to be discriminated against when hiring.

DEI is salt added to the already existing wound.

“DEI must Die.” – Elon Musk on X

The DOE also conveniently overlooks the fact that America’s educational system is woke beyond belief. Public schools teach critical race theory that demonizes modern day white people for the misdeeds of their ancestors.

If the world were a just place, both the DOE and DEI would be abolished.

Musk’s Exposal of the DOE Might be the Tip of the DEI Iceberg

The billion plus dollars wasted on DOE DEI grants revealed by Musk indicates there is an even larger woke spending problem. It appears a significant portion of the federal government has covertly spent taxpayer dollars on race and sex-based initiatives.

The DEI grants noted above are only those that have been found to date. The grants might be the edge of the government knife so to speak.

It is us, the taxpayers that Uncle Sam is bleeding dry.

Though few Americans know it, all grants for education and research at the federal level across the previous four years involved DEI. DEI was required in each and every one of those grants in one way or another.

In other words, DEI has saturated nearly the entirety of government. It took Elon Musk to uncover the corruption.

Musk, the richest man in the world, might be the only person who is not for sale.

As Musk has valiantly noted, changing the class targeted by DEI sexism and racism doesn’t justify it.

The quiet part no one wants to say out loud is DEI discrimination triggers vitriol and division that weakens the collective.

Returning Meritocracy to Education

Education is rooted in the spirit of meritocracy. A thriving meritocracy rewards effort as opposed to immutable physiognomy such as race and reproductive organs determined prior to birth.

It is in the spirit of meritocracy that the DOE’s DEI grants should be eliminated for good.

The time has come to return to rewarding hard work and intellect instead of biological characteristics out of one’s control.