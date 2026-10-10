From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump’s Desk

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
Oct 10

like the Thomas Sowell quote

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Mrs. Fisher
Oct 13

Fauxcahantas needs to retire‼️💯 Starting to look and sound like Shrillery‼️😬😵‍💫

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