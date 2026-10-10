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Watch the video above for the full exchange.

Elizabeth Warren has built a consistent political case around a single explanation for high prices: corporate greed. Giant corporations, in her telling, are inflating their profits and leaving ordinary Americans with the crumbs — shrinking the Doritos bag while charging the same price, raising rents, padding margins at the gas pump, all while everyday families get squeezed. Her solution follows from that diagnosis: crack down on corporate greedflation directly.

But we have always known Warren exaggerates and lies through her teeth.

"She said she's Native American. And I said Pocahontas, it's Pocahontas. And somebody said to me, one of the media, 'Mr. Trump, would you apologize?' I said yes I'll apologize, to Pocahontas I will apologize, because Pocahontas is insulted by the statement." - President Trump

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Trump’s explanation runs in almost the opposite direction. Prices are high, in his framing, because of energy — specifically, the economic drag of an active Middle East conflict pushing oil prices up, which ripples through gas, groceries, fertilizer, and shipping costs across the entire economy. His solution follows from that diagnosis too: drill more domestically, end the war driving oil prices up, and let energy costs fall back down, which pulls everything built on top of energy down with it.

Only one of these theories survives a basic economic test.

If corporate greed is really what’s driving prices up, why didn’t these same corporations charge these same high prices five years ago?

Greed isn’t a new variable. Businesses have always wanted higher profits — that’s not a recent discovery. What changed isn’t the desire for profit. What changed is the underlying cost structure companies are operating inside: energy costs, input costs, supply chain disruptions, the price of the oil that touches nearly every stage of production and shipping. A theory that requires corporations to have suddenly become greedier in the last few years doesn’t hold up against the far simpler explanation sitting right in front of it — their actual costs went up.

This is where the thermometer problem shows up again, in a different form. Blaming corporate greed treats the symptom as the disease: punish the number on the price tag, and assume the underlying pressure driving that number will simply go away. Trump’s framing, whatever else gets debated about it, at least aims at an actual input — energy prices — rather than a motive that’s existed in every business, in every economy, in every era.

What happens to a political argument once the input it blames turns out to have existed the whole time, unchanged?

It stops explaining anything specific, and starts functioning as a slogan instead — one that sounds satisfying to repeat, but doesn’t actually predict which prices rise, when, or by how much. Energy costs do predict that, which is the entire reason the “drill, baby, drill” argument keeps resurfacing every time gas prices spike: it’s pointing at the one input that actually moves the rest of the economy with it.

None of this means corporations never raise prices opportunistically. It means that as a complete explanation for a broad, sustained rise in the cost of living, “greed” leaves out the one variable that was actually changing the whole time.

The reality is the greediest people in the world are the ones who believe you shouldn't be allowed to keep what you earn.

Warren is that greedy socialist that insists you give her all your hard-earned cash.

Meanwhile, she makes tens of millions of dollars off of her corruption in Congress.

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