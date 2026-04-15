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Critics called him reckless. Critics called him a buffoon. Critics said no one from New York would ever be able to “drain the swamp.”

It was personal hatred.

Historian Arthur Herman has spent decades analyzing why some countries rise and others fall. In *Founder’s Fire: From 1776 To The Age Of Trump*, he makes a stunning revelation about how America continually revives itself: not through bureaucratic boards; not through cautious management; but through courageous founders who will break the mold of stagnant thinking and begin anew based upon first principles. Washington defied an empire. Lincoln kept a broken nation whole. Edison and Ford transformed concepts into global empires. And Donald Trump — the ultimate modern-day founder — smashed into Washington like a force of nature and would not allow the managerial class to complete strangulation of the American Dream.

Trump did not play by their rules.

Herman illustrates the cyclical process clearly and with precision. Founders arise in times of crisis — led by vision and courage — and bring innovative solutions. Management follows, codifying the achievements but slowly stifles creativity through regulations, red tape and fear of taking risks. The decline continues until another founder arises. Trump is that founder for our time — a man who saw the U.S. being sold out by globalists, bureaucrats, and ineffective politicians, and then acted with the same boldness and lack of apology as the original founders in 1776.

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He cut regulations that suffocated small business. He allowed the U.S. to produce its own energy so we were no longer subservient to tyrannical foreign governments. He placed American workers at the top of the trade deal list after decades of hemorrhaging money to other nations. He rebuilt the military without continuing the permanent state of war that has been plaguing this nation for over two decades. He revealed the deep-state abuses and the cartelized fake news media that have gone unchecked for years.

The establishment screamed because Trump would not submit.

And to see how the same managerial class continues to suppress that founder spirit while patriots such as Trump continue to fan that flame, subscribe today to receive all the uncensored reports on the actual battle for America’s soul.

Herman does not merely praise Trump; he places Trump among the pantheon where he rightfully belongs. Just as Washington crossed the Delaware in a blizzard, and just as Lincoln stood at Gettysburg, Trump entered chaos and would not concede to defeat. His optimism in the face of constant attack, his refusal to allow “experts” to dictate that America must decline, and his love for the working-class Americans — those who are often forgotten — are the hallmarks of a true founder. He produced record low unemployment for all groups, he negotiated peace agreements that ended decades of conflict in the Middle East, and he created an economy that boomed before the pandemic.

He made America respected again.

The strength of the book lies in its honesty. Herman compares the founder mentality — which is bold, optimistic, and willing to take risks — to the chilling managerial culture that exists today — endless meetings, risk aversion, conformity. Trump shattered that chill. He governed as a builder, not as a bureaucrat. He treated the presidency as if it were a turnaround project for a great company that had gone soft. Results followed: wages rose faster than ever for the lowest income earners, manufacturing jobs came back, and illegal border crossings dropped dramatically when Trump enforced the law.

The elites despised every moment of it.

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Herman links history to an urgent need for action. It has now been approximately 250 years since 1776. The managerial class has moved us toward managed decline — open borders, inflation, censorship, weakness abroad. But founders do not accept decline. Trump demonstrated it. His energy brought back American dominance. His judicial appointments restored balance to the Constitution. His America First policy forced the rest of the world to respect America again rather than laugh at her.

This is the book every patriot should read right now.

*Founder’s Fire* is not a nostalgic work. It is a battle plan. It demonstrates that Trump’s disruptor mentality is quintessentially American — the same kind of mentality that won independence, ended slavery, and created the modern world. He did not ask for permission. He took action. Millions felt hope again.

Get your copy of the book today. Read Herman’s compelling case. Feel the fire of 1776 blazing through Trump’s successes. Then stand taller knowing that real leaders do not manage decline — they destroy it and create something better.

America succeeds when founders lead.

Trump proved it. The flame remains lit.

Keep it burning.

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