Just when you thought Democrats couldn’t get any more shady in their election interference schemes, Matt Van Swol has published screenshots on X of the Democrat party offering $100 for your vote in upcoming elections in America.

The bribery is being offered in North Carolina by a left-wing group.

Buying Votes is A Class One Felony

The brazen scheme looks something like this:



“Each candidate will pay you $100 for your vote.”

One recipient of the offer replies, “I can’t afford my electric bill. How long till I get the money after I vote?”

The exchange escalates with instructions for a post-voting, cash payout:

“After you vote, one of our team members will meet you in her car near your polling place and pay you cash money.”

Van Swol isn’t making this up, either.

The North Carolina GOP confirmed the claims in his X post, stating that they reviewed unredacted versions of the texts before they were forwarded to the State Board of Elections (NCSBE) for investigation.

In a statement, the NCGOP Chairman, Michael Whatley, decried the incident as “an affront to our shared values,” vowing to pursue accountability.

Vote-buying is a Class One felony under North Carolina law. It’s punishable by up to two years in prison and steep fines. The implicated candidates—three Democrats running for Wilmington City Council—were linked to progressive activism, including the No Kings rallies, which drew crowds protesting perceived overreach by federal authorities in hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Helene.

The Vote-Buying Scandal: A Stark Example of Democratic Election Interference?

This is not mere hearsay. The texts reference specific polling details from the New Hanover County Board of Elections website. This makes them seem authentic.

The recipient of the texts, described by Democrats as a “local MAGA activist,” came forward anonymously.

New Hanover County Democratic Party Chairwoman, Jill Hopman, distanced her organization, calling the messages “unsubstantiated” and suggesting they might be fabricated to sow discord in a nonpartisan race.

John Hinnant, the chairman of the New Hanover County Republican Party, told the Carolina Journal that voters should stay vigilant during election season.

One candidate, Cassidy Santaguida, echoed this, stating she had alerted party leaders but had seen no evidence.

However, a spokesperson NCSBE’s confirmed they would review the matter, though pending probes barred further comment.

Why Wilmington, NC?

Why would Democrats be willing to pay for votes in Wilmington, NC? It’s North Carolina’s fastest-expanding metro area, per 2024 migration data—which has made local elections fiercely contested. Dems have hopes of flipping the state blue, and many residents are struggling financially, so they’re easy targets for low-ball bribery.

Van Swol, who rose to prominence railing against federal inaction after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina in 2024, frames this alleged bribery as part of a pattern:

“Democrats say election interference doesn’t exist—until it does, and it’s them doing it.”

Democrats have also done dirty deeds like this before.

While foreign actors like Russia and Iran meddled in 2024 via disinformation—spreading fake videos accusing Kamala Harris of bribery and orchestrating bomb threats to polling sites—domestic schemes like this hit closer to home.

Vote-buying isn’t new. People have done it since the 19th century. In the digital age, it’s even easier to manipulate people and voting machines.

The NCSBE’s probe could yield indictments by early 2026, potentially swaying future turnout in a state Trump narrowly won in 2024.

More Alleged Democratic Election Interference

Beyond Wilmington, there’s a troubling picture of tactics Democrats or their allies have used, often blurring lines between advocacy and impropriety. These attempts aren’t isolated. They reflect systemic concerns over voter incentives morphing into illegal coercion.

In 2024, a Democratic canvassing program in North Carolina paid “voting ambassadors” up to $100 for mobilizing voters. The Dems painted this as an attempt to increase voter turnout, but it was criticized as indirect vote-buying.

A leaked application link encouraged referrals, prompting right-wing groups to flood it, exposing lax verification.

Similar incentives surfaced in Georgia, where ActBlue groups offered gift cards for door-knocking, leading to FEC complaints over “straw donor” schemes that funneled unreported funds into campaigns. Billions were funnelled through this whack donor campaign.

The Federal Election Commission investigated, finding violations in at least five races, where small-dollar donations masked larger illicit contributions.

There’s also Philadelphia’s 2023 municipal elections, where a Democratic operative was indicted for distributing $5 Subway vouchers to voters in exchange for absentee ballots.

The scheme was revealed by a GOP poll watcher. It netted over 200 ballots and resulted in a felony plea. Prosecutors tied it to a broader network using prepaid cards to skirt contribution limits, echoing 2020 allegations in Pennsylvania where “ballot harvesting” via cash incentives allegedly squashed Republican turnout.

Then there’s Mark Zuckerberg’s $400 million in grants to election offices. It was pushed by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Democratic-leaning nonprofit that faced lawsuits in Wisconsin and Georgia for partisan bias.

Courts ruled portions unconstitutional, citing unequal distribution favoring Democratic strongholds, which allegedly enabled expanded mail-in operations that skewed urban turnout.

In Arizona, a 2025 audit revealed discrepancies in Maricopa County, where Democratic-funded drop boxes were accused of facilitating unmonitored ballot stuffing, though no charges stuck.

And in 2024, Michigan’s Secretary of State faced scrutiny after a non-citizen student voted using a university ID. He was just an example of a pattern where lax verification in blue cities like Detroit allowed hundreds of ineligible ballots to be counted as legit.

Federal data from 2025 showed over 1,000 such cases nationwide, disproportionately in Democratic jurisdictions, prompting House Republicans to subpoena records.

Billions of Dollars in Fraud, Bribery, and Schemes

These examples, substantiated by indictments, audits, and FEC filings, prove that the Democrats will do anything to steal a vote or illegally sway an election result. From hackable voting machines to stuffed ballots to water main breaks to paying people for votes. It’s not even believable at this point, but voter fraud is rampant.