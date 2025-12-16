Economic Growth is WAY UP During Trump’s Second Term

Turn on the news and you’ll hear the legacy media rambling on about how the economy is supposedly faltering. Though tariffs have slightly increased the cost of some goods, Trump’s economy is healthy.

The truth that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know?

The Democrats forced a government shutdown in an attempt to sabotage America. The left’s staged shutdown equates to a hijacking of Trump’s successful economy.

What was the Shutdown Really About?

Listen to the Dems and you’ll hear how the government shutdown was supposedly about healthcare. In truth, the shutdown was about halting President Trump’s political agenda.

It is the Dems who put Americans at risk by refusing to pay air traffic controllers. The left ended up wasting tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to sabotage Trump.

The shutdown was a latent attempt to win the battle of public perception.

Forcing the federal government into a screeching halt created the perception that Trump’s economy wasn’t working.

In reality, the Trump economy is firing on all cylinders. Though inflation still lingers as a problem inherited from the Biden administration, we’re enjoying nearly 4% growth.

“Affordability is our goal.” – President Trump on his economic aim

The economic acceleration will continue throughout the new year, ultimately making Trump’s second term in office a resounding success.

The Thriving Economy Americans Deserve

In the end, politics comes down to one thing: economic success.

Politicians who push the economy to new heights, promote innovation, and maintain a low unemployment rate are revered.

Trump’s economy checks all those boxes.

The unemployment rate is around 4%, which is right around the historical norm. Moreover, the S&P 500 is up nearly 12% since Trump took office.

Trump even went to the extent of firing the head of the BLS, short for Bureau of Labor Statistics. The termination came after what appeared to be inaccurate job figures.

In the meantime, Trump’s economists have reviewed and refined official employment data releases for improved transparency.

Though we don’t have all the economic facts and figures in-hand, GDP grew throughout recent quarters. Moreover, unemployment will continue to decline as more illegal aliens are jettisoned from the United States.

Hardworking Americans will fill those newly opened positions once held by illegals. The removal of illegal aliens will also free up more housing supply for United States citizens.

The result?

More affordable apartments and homes for taxpaying Americans.

Tariffs are a Temporary Pain

Though tariffs stifle consumer spending and hike the cost of consumer goods, they are a necessary feature of Trump’s economy. Despite the price hikes, the Trump economy is growing.

The purpose of those tariffs?

To incentivize Americans to put their capital to work here at home. Domestic capital will soon be put to use to build factories for American manufacturing.

The logic?

To wean ourselves off of foreign dependence. We will eventually reach the point when the vast majority of what we need is made right here in the land of the free.

That means there will come a day when we no longer rely on cargo boats to move massive containers of consumer goods to and from the United States.

“Foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once-beautiful American Dream.” – President Trump

We might even reach a net positive in trade, meaning we’ll export more goods than we import.

Be Patient With the Trump Economy

We’re taking short but important baby steps toward economic prosperity. Thanks to Trump, inflation has moved toward the Fed’s 2% target while incentivizing American entrepreneurs to build manufacturing bases here at home.

“Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country, and you see it happening already. We will supercharge our domestic industrial base. We will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers, and ultimately, more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers.” – President Trump

We might even see a $2,000 tariff rebate check mailed to Americans earning under six-figures at some point in 2026. Passing the tariff revenue on to consumers will catalyze even more economic growth.

Trump’s end game?

To revitalize American manufacturing, reduce unemployment to the bare minimum, and make the world dependent on us instead of the other way around.

If Trump can accomplish these goals, he’ll go down in American history as one of the greatest presidents to hold office.