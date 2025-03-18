The contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations cannot be overstated. A testament to this fact is that Trump is raising people from the political ash heap of the Biden administration into leadership positions.

Biden and crew sought to sink anyone who sought excellence over power. One example is the Great Barrington Declaration.

Dr. J. Bhattacharya–who will be confirmed as Director of the National Institutes of Health–was a co-author of the document.

Published in October 2020 by a group of scientists arguing for an alternative approach to the Anthony Fauci solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the document argued against the widespread lockdowns that hogtied the world.

The declaration also promoted natural immunity to the virus for low-risk people and suggested the vaccine may not be the best course of action for individuals who didn’t need it.

The establishment didn’t like the GBD because it threatened their authority.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was the COVID czar during the pandemic. Dr. Francis Collins was the Director of the NIH and Fauci’s brother-in-arms.

Fauci and Collins publicly urged Americans to “follow the science.” It’s a safe thing to say, as long as the public believes you are actually doing science.

In private, the two public health officials plotted to quash dissenting views from top scientists like Bhattacharya.

Emails obtained from the Freedom of Information Act by the American Institute for Economic Research proved as much.

One email, written by Collins, was addressed to Fauci and several others. It stated that there needed to be a “quick and devastating published takedown of its [GBD] premises.”

Bhattacharya responded by posting that he knows what “it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government.”

The good doctor’s response pinpointed the problem of the medical establishment: under Collins and Fauci the focus was on political power rather than sound science.

Sound science requires debate. Political power stymies it.

It’s time to get back to basics. That’s what Bhattacharya aims to do.

Retrieving Common Sense

At the NIH Senate confirmation hearings, Bhattacharya made it clear that, if confirmed, he would restore the basic tenets of science that make it effective when it comes to public health.

Bhattacharya outlined what he called a decentralized future for research at the NIH.

That means scientific research will embrace dissenting ideas and transparency. Put another way, scientific discourse won’t be stifled by federal bureaucrats.

According to Bhattacharya, research will focus on topics that have a direct benefit for the health outcomes of Americans rather than the crazy–and potentially dangerous–pet projects of establishment scientists.

Bhattacharya will clean out the agency's research portfolio by dumping "frivolous" efforts that do little to nothing to directly benefit health outcomes.

"I think fundamentally what matters is: Do scientists have an idea that advances the scientific field they're in?" Bhattacharya said at his confirmation hearing.

"Do they have an idea that ends up addressing the health needs of Americans?"

Sadly, such an obvious statement had to be made. That’s how insane the world has become.

That the NIH should be focused on addressing the health needs of Americans is common sense. Somewhere along the way–it didn’t start with the Biden administration but it came to a boil under his leadership–common sense started getting treated like a disease.

When a society loses common sense, it’s on its last leg. That’s what happens when a political will to power overcomes all else. The craving for power–whether for political gain, the aggrandizement of the ego, or both–blinds not by light but by darkness.

Collins and Fauci were so caught up in themselves they were blind to the fact they were public servants. They walked in darkness and pretended they understood the light.

Bhattacharya’s not that kind of guy. For him, common sense contributes to the common good.

5 Goals For The NIH

In short, Bhattacharya wants to make science scientific again.

If confirmed, Bhattacharya has five goals for the NIH:

1. NIH will focus on the chronic disease crisis.

2. Science will become more reliable.

3. Scientific dissent will be encouraged.

4. Science will become more innovative.

5. Science that can cause pandemics will be restricted.

The five points are interrelated:

For science to become more reliable, it must promote dialogue, including dissent. Groupthink among scientists is the death of scientific inquiry.

Open dialogue among scientists will lead to innovation. The best ideas will rise to the top via scientific testing.

A return to open inquiry in an NIH focused on chronic disease will necessarily squelch research that can potentially lead to pandemics. “First, do no harm” will return to the fore.

Take free speech out of the U.S., and the country will fall into the darkness of totalitarianism. Take it out of science, and the scientific method inevitably fails.

Bhattacharya gets it. He’s an American scientist. He’s a patriot who will work with Health and Human Services chief RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again.

The Trump Team riseth.

