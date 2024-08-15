Donald Trump’s legal team is going on the offensive after defending a seemingly endless number of lawsuits. Trump’s attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice, seeking more than $100 million in financial compensation.

Trump’s Privacy was Violated

According to Trump’s attorneys, the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home damaged his reputation and also violated his privacy. If true, the Biden administration persecuted the former president for political gain.

Though the search of Trump’s Florida property was approved by a federal judge, that judge’s subjective opinion does not justify an illegal search. The Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution bars illegal search and seizure.

Trump’s legal team filed the claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act that empowers individuals wronged by those employed by the government to seek financial compensation. The search of Trump’s property occurred in the months after the DOJ attempted to persuade Trump and his attorneys to hand over classified records without the use of force.

Though Trump had classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago home, the presence of those documents was legalized when current President Joe Biden declassified everything in the world.

The Federal Government is Ganging up on Trump

The search of Trump’s private property was predicated by a lengthy investigation conducted by the federal government. Federal investigators compiled testimony and evidence that made it appear Trump was concealing boxes of classified documents.

The federal government also assumed Trump was concealing the classified documents from his own attorneys. A Florida federal judge approved the DOJ’s approach, providing them with the search warrant necessary to look for classified documents on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Former President Trump is a Victim

The Trump legal team’s formal claim made to the DOJ this past week insists the former president is the victim of abuse of process, malicious prosecution and intrusion upon seclusion. The invasion of Trump’s privacy occurred when the FBI searched his resort and gathered boxes of documents.

Trump insists he has been financially harmed by the illegal search and seizure as it set him back “tens of millions of dollars” in legal fees. Moreover, those on both sides of the political divide agree Trump’s reputation was also damaged. Trump’s legal team also alleges the DOJ is attempting to compromise his reelection campaign.

If Trump is correct, the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland allowed the search without just cause. Trump’s legal team alleges the pair was negligent, meaning they failed to provide due care to Trump and the citizens of the United States, albeit indirectly as far as taxpayers are concerned.

Trump’s attorneys insist the search of his property constitutes a form of malicious prosecution spearheaded by Wray and Garland. At a bare minimum, the search is a protocol violation.

If successful, the lawsuit will yield a whopping $115 million in damages. Exactly $15 million is sought to compensate Trump for legal expenses in defending against proceedings. Another $110 million in punitive damages is also sought to discourage the federal government from repeating the same mistakes in the future.

In a fair and just world, the raid of Trump’s property would not have occurred. Aside from the fact that President Biden declassified all documents for himself, Trump and other presidents, the raid was also illegal as it was unconstitutional. The bottom line is the procedures for declassifying government documents have not been formally defined.

When media outlets contacted the Justice Department representatives, those public relations professionals refused to provide a comment. It is clear that the DOJ does not want to comment on the matter as doing so would constitute an admission of fault.

A response to the inquiry would also fuel Trump’s claim that the Biden administration is guilty of political malfeasance.

Trump’s Lawsuit Against the DOJ is Symbolic of the Fight for America

Former president Trump’s lawsuit against the DOJ is a microcosm of the battle for justice and freedom in the United States. Trump is standing up for himself and freedom fighters across the nation. The Trump legal team is putting the rule of law to the test.

The right-wing is adamant that the government should be held fully accountable for wronging private citizens, even if they are former presidents of the current regime’s political opposition.

Stay tuned. If Trump’s legal team wins, it will constitute a financial, moral and symbolic victory not only for himself but also for freedom-loving patriots throughout the United States.