“Get rid of it. If we don’t eliminate it completely, we certainly need to cut its power and reach.” - Donald Trump

The growing shift toward homeschooling our youth is occurring for a reason. Public schools have become woke indoctrination camps characterized by manipulative teachers and torturous bullies.

The time for change has come. Change takes the form of former President Trump’s plan to completely dismantle the Department of Education.

Say Sayonara to the Department of Education

Trump and several other Republicans are calling for the complete elimination of the country’s Department of Education including teachers’ unions. Though the plan seems a bit absurd at first glance, it is necessary for the future of the nation.

The political right called for the destruction of the Department of Education back in the early 80s. Created in 1979, the Department of Education was to be destroyed by the Reagan administration. Unfortunately, Reagan’s education secretary interfered.

In the four decades that followed, federal spending on education has increased. Sadly, both political parties have added Department of Education funding for inexplicable reasons. At a minimum, the bloated department should be downsized. Total obliteration is also an option.

What the USA Would Look Like Without the Department of Education

If Trump is reelected, Congress might abolish the Department of Education altogether, removing all funding and programs. Moreover, the department’s personnel would be terminated from employment. The federal government would no longer have a meaningful role in education.

Envision a future in which education is administered at the state and local levels. Property taxes pay for local schools. Those in rural areas without sizable education budgets would learn from home using the internet or other means. Federal standardized testing and other education standards go the way of the dodo bird.

An alternative to the hypothetical posed above is the conversion of existing federal Department of Education programs into grants doled out to states. Funding might be distributed in proportion with state population size. Those states would use education funding as they see fit. Such a federalist approach emphasizes state autonomy without penalizing states that have smaller populations.

It is also possible that the “elimination” of the DOE would simply move federal education programs into a different department. As an example, federal education activity was centered in the previous Department of Health, Education and Welfare prior to the late 70s.

The Left and the Right are Split on Education

A Pew poll from last June indicates the left and the right are unsurprisingly divided on the issue of federally funded education. Democrats approve of the Department of Education 62-30. Republicans have a 29-65 favorable-to-unfavorable view of the department.

Perhaps the left and the right can agree to meet in the middle with a more equitable distribution of power between the federal and state governments. It might be possible to reshape the Department of Education’s structure, reducing the president’s executive power over education policies.

At the moment, states have considerable agency in establishing schools, setting curriculums and setting standards for student enrollment eligibility. However, states would eagerly embrace the opportunity to dictate the entirety of education spending.

A Total Restructuring of the Federal Government

Trump has also floated out the trial balloon of merging government departments into consolidated wholes. Trump’s previous administration suggested combining the Department of Education with the Labor Department.

The combination of the Education and Labor departments into a federal agency would reshape government. However, such a grandiose idea would require Congressional approval. At the moment, the political right doesn’t have enough support in Congress to pass such a change.

Reintroducing Religion to Public Schools

The state of Louisiana made waves earlier this week when announcing all public schools will post the 10 Commandments. If Trump were to eliminate the Department of Education, a path would be paved for other conservative states to pivot back to faith-oriented instruction. Several states in addition to Louisiana would likely use their newfound autonomy to provide a Christian education.

The transition back to faith-based learning would be a major moral victory in the battle for the nation’s corrupted soul. Instead of teaching impressionable kids about gender identity and LGBTQ, public schools would emphasize Christian morality.

A second Trump presidency is our last chance to transition away from a Godless society to a moral one. The battle between good and evil begins in our public classrooms.