The choice between Republicans and Democrats often boils down to a choice between individual liberty and government control. Donald Trump supports individual liberty in the form of school choice.

In contrast, Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats do not want to give you and your kids the right to choose an educational path.

Harris Favors Expanding the Role of the State

Political debate tends to center on division regarding the role of government. Harris and the political left believe it is in the government’s interest to choose schools on behalf of kids and parents.

Alternatively, Trump favors empowering individuals to decide what is best for them.

“School choice is the civil rights issue of our age.” – Donald Trump

Who do you trust more to choose the right school for your child: yourself and your spouse or the state and federal government? If you are like most people, you relish the agency of making such an important life decision.

There’s no sense delegating school choice to the government when you have all the information you need to make the best possible decision on your own.

Trump is Pro Parent and Pro Family

Trump firmly believes the state is not a substitute for a parent. State decisions are shaped by soft money political bribes and the saturation of bureaucracy.

Harris has confidence in that very bureaucracy to make the right decision for your family yet she can’t explain her logic and reasoning.

Harris is anti-parent as she doesn’t want hardworking and loving parents to make the right decisions about child education. Her stance is illogical as it is parents who know and understand their children better than anyone else.

The Freedom of Educational Choice is Front and Center

The arrival of election season shines the spotlight on many issues including freedom of choice. In particular, the left and the right cannot agree on freedom of choice regarding three key issues:

· Educational pursuits

· Abortion

· Retirement planning (Social Security)

If a parent wants to send his or her child to a private school, public school, alternative learning center or another academic institution, so be it. The state should not have a say in how one’s children are educated.

Moreover, parents should be empowered to teach their kids at home through homeschooling. Homeschool learning environments are often more effective as they are less stressful than traditional classrooms.

Public schools are comparable to state-run brainwash camps rife with bullying and violence. No parent should be forced to send their child to such an institution.

Tax Dollars Should be Used for all Educational Paths

Wouldn’t it be nice if you had the liberty to use your tax dollars dedicated to education exactly as you desire? Donald Trump wants that vision to become your reality.

As an example, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has the longest standing private educational choice initiative in the nation. Just under 30,000 students have taken advantage of the program that permits the use of taxpayer dollars dedicated to education to be used as desired.

Milwaukee’s school choice experiment is a blueprint for the rest of the nation. We should copy the Milwaukee blueprint, empowering parents to spend their tax dollars for education on their choice of schools. It shouldn’t matter if the chosen school is private, public or at home.

What matters most is that the child is being educated as the parents see fit. If parents decide a private school or homeschool is a better option than public school, they shouldn’t have to pay extra.

Rather, their property tax dollars dedicated to education should be redirected to the academic institution of their choice.

School Choice States Enjoy the Freedom of Choice

Aside from Wisconsin, several other states have experimented with school choice to the delight of parents and students. Ron DeSantis emerged with a narrow victory in the ’19 gubernatorial election largely because of support from school choice parents.

DeSantis had especially strong support from black mothers who strongly disliked his opponent’s anti-school choice stance.

DeSantis’s passion for individual liberty has helped more than 100,000 racial minority students and youngsters from low-income homes. Those disadvantaged individuals obtained access to their preferred academic institutions thanks to school choice.

In addition to Wisconsin and Florida, Arizona also passed school choice in ’22. Nearly 90,000 Arizona students have benefitted from the state’s since-passed initiative for education savings accounts. Arizona parents were so passionate about school choice that the state’s webpage detailing the matter crashed upon debut.

North Carolina also passed universal school choice in ’23. The Tar Heel state’s foray into school choice led to a waitlist of nearly 60,000 students looking to expand their educational horizons as they deem fit.

The message is clear: Americans want freedom of educational choice. Trump will provide exactly that.