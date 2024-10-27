Joe Rogan, the host of the nation’s top podcast, enjoyed a powwow with former President Donald Trump earlier this week. Rogan, famous for his role on the NewsRadio sitcom and standup comedy,, is a key figure in the American political landscape.

Rogan’s audience primarily consists of young and middle-aged men, a group that has veered toward the right wing in recent years. It looks like Trump’s sprint down the homestretch of the election race will help him secure support from the young adult male demographic.

Trump Talked With Rogan for a Full 3 Hours

Rogan and Trump filled an entire podcast with their takes on American politics, society and culture. The 2024 election was the central theme of the discussion. The pair also digressed off into tangents about UFOs, aliens and gender relations.

Trump’s decision to speak with Rogan at length was wise. As reported in several media outlets, Trump’s son Baron has been serving as his personal media relations advisor. Per Baron’s guidance, Donald has prioritized podcasts over conventional media.

Time will tell if the decision to veer away from legacy media pays dividends.

One thing is for certain: Trump’s podcast blitz is winning favor with audiences that tilt toward the male and young adult demographics.

Trump Relishes the Joe Rogan Experience

When on the Joe Rogan Experience, Trump was pressed about whether he was sincere in his willingness to bring RFK Jr. into the White House.

"Oh, I completely am. But the only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environment. Because he doesn’t like oil, I love oil and gas." – Trump

It looks like RFK Jr., Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard will all receive cabinet roles if Trump is reelected.

Trump admitted that some have pressured him not to let RFK Jr. into the White House. It looks like the suits in the Big Pharma industry are intent on keeping their stranglehold on executive branch power through soft money campaign donations. RFK Jr. is a direct threat to that corrupt influence.

The Austin-based podcast discussion also touched on the economy. Rogan inquired as to whether Trump is really willing to use tariffs in place of federal income taxes. Trump’s plan is to put hefty tariffs on foreign imports, particularly from China.

"Yeah, sure. But why not?" Because — ready — our country was the richest in the, relatively, in the 1880s and 1890s, a president who was assassinated named McKinley. He was the tariff king. We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs and take our factories and take our workers and take our families unless they pay a big price, and the big price is tariffs." – Trump

The former president went on to detail how the United States errantly replaced tariffs with personal income tax. Economists agree it is within the realm of possibility to replace personal income tax with tariffs, sales tax and possibly an estate tax.

Such an approach would be more meritocratic than our current system of taxation. As is often said, Trump is a populist, meaning he is a genuine leader of the people.

Trump Talks UFOs

Rogan even addressed the mysterious issue of UFOs when hosting Trump. When asked about the controversial subject, Trump stated he has never been a UFO believer. He also stated he does not believe theories about extraterrestrials visiting our planet.

Trump didn’t give many other details about his knowledge of the UFO topic. However, the former president has mentioned that he is on board with Elon Musk’s plan to colonize Mars.

It looks like Trump’s creation of the Space Force will work in tandem with Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to make human life interplanetary.

Rogan and Trump Question the Role of the Federal Government

Much of American politics boils down to debate over the role of the federal government. Rogan and Trump zeroed in on the Biden administration’s handouts. Biden gave federal subsidies to chipmakers to increase the nation’s manufacturing of semiconductors.

Though Biden’s handouts have spawned new factories, doing so was a misuse of tax dollars and an abuse of the public’s trust. Trump accurately pointed out how Taiwan stole the United States’ computer chip business.

Taiwan wants our military’s protection yet we receive nothing in return for serving as a counterweight that balances the looming threat of China.

If Trump were to return to office, we’d finally receive compensation from Taiwan and other nations that rely on us for self-defense. It no longer makes sense for the United States to play the role of world policeman when we have a crippling national debt.

Unlike Kamala Harris, Trump Admits he is Fallible

Those who’ve been paying close attention to the news cycle this election will recall Kamala Harris refused to admit her administration made a single misstep. Harris denied that her handling of the border was a mistake. Moreover, Harris wouldn’t admit any other meaningful wrongdoing, oversight or other fallibility while serving as vice president.

In contrast, Trump was refreshingly honest when Rogan asked him the same question. In response to the question of his biggest mistake as president, Trump admitted fault. The former president acknowledged he selected a couple people he shouldn’t have.

Trump expounded on the mistake, highlighting how some of his selections for cabinet posts betrayed him. Trump described those bad actors as “disloyal” and “neocons” as they prioritized self-interest and other nations ahead of the interests of United States taxpayers.

Can Joe Rogan Propel Trump to a Slim Victory?

The mainstream media is covering Trump’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. The coverage is an undeniable boon to Trump’s campaign as we approach the final week before the election.

Will Trump’s 3-hour marathon dialogue on Rogan’s podcast be enough to secure the White House for a second term? Considering the podcast’s extensive reach and passionate audience, it just might be.