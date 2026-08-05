Get 47% off for 1 year

The United States will no longer fund dangerous gain-of-function research. The work done by Tulsi Gabbard’s team is finding the results of that decision.

Prior to a formal congressional inquiry or even a hearing, President Trump took immediate action to protect America from the threat of gain-of-function research. He ended federal funding for such research worldwide by signing an executive order on May 25, 2025.

Watch the video above for a complete breakdown of what the order already found.

President Trump’s actions triggered a chain reaction that is still developing today, over one year after his order. Tulsi Gabbard, who serves as Director of National Intelligence, credited President Trump with being the first to recognize the threat before much of Washington was willing to. She stated that after his order, her agency issued additional intelligence gathering directives aimed at collecting information related to biological labs and facilities outside the borders of the United States, and that results were already beginning to materialize.

Get 47% off for 1 year

Biological Labs Outside the Country

Gabbard did not hold back describing what her agency found once they took the effort seriously. There are over 120 biological labs located in more than 30 different countries. Some of these labs are located in areas currently involved in active conflict zones such as Ukraine. “Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from you, the American people,” Gabbard said.

This is the scale of the problem President Trump’s executive order was addressing. What we saw here is a clear case of American taxpayer dollars funding dangerous pathogen research in foreign locations, much of which received very little oversight and remained hidden from the public for years before anyone with real authority started asking serious questions about where that funding was being spent.

Connecting the Dots Between the Executive Order and Accountability Today

Gabbard connected Trump’s decision directly to the larger accountability efforts underway today. She said plainly that Trump recognized the severity of the threat and acted accordingly to stop funding research that had been allowed to continue with so little transparency.

In addition to ending the funding pipeline, Trump’s decision also provided the foundation for what followed: Senator Rand Paul’s Senate investigation, Anthony Fauci’s diary entries becoming public, and Florida’s state-level investigation into whether Fauci should face charges. All of it traces back to the same recognition Trump acted on first: that U.S. government-funded gain-of-function research had been allowed to operate with far less scrutiny than it warranted, and that ending the funding was only the first step toward holding people accountable for what happened.

Creating a Process to Uncover Past Misconduct

One reason Trump’s decision to terminate funding matters is that it created an environment allowing agencies like ODNI to retroactively review past practices and uncover information that had apparently been withheld from the public for years. Gabbard’s team didn’t just enforce the new policy moving forward. They used the opportunity to search through past intelligence community holdings to identify information that had reportedly been kept from the public for a long time.

There is a direct line between Trump’s 2025 order and everything that has followed since. A single policy decision made early in his administration continues to produce new revelations more than a year later, each one adding proof that the prior approach to funding this kind of research left America vulnerable, and that someone finally had to be willing to shut it down.

Get 47% off for 1 year