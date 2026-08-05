From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Cate
13h

Tulsi values PUBLIC TRUST. She is an extraordinary public servant. Dedicated. Honest .

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Cynthia Warren
10h

A very worthwhile read!! We are all far better off for President Trump's 2025 ending of gain of function research!!

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