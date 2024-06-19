Everybody hates taxes. You work hard only for the IRS to claim a cut of every paycheck. The situation is especially hurtful to people who don’t make that much money — like waiters, delivery drivers, and bartenders.

Donald Trump’s solution? Raise awareness of a new proposal: “No taxes on tips.” His proposal would overhaul the tax system to reduce the tax burden on working-class Americans, including eliminating taxes on tips earned by people in service-oriented industries like restaurants and hospitality workers.

He suggested raising awareness for this proposal by writing, “No taxes on tips,” on receipts.

