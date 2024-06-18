Aren't you sick of the government having total control of the money supply?

It’s time America took back control of its purchasing power. Inflation is out of control. Yet Joe Biden couldn't care less - mostly because he has no idea where he is most of the time.

Donald Trump recently held a meeting with top U.S.-based Bitcoin miners at Mar-A-Lago. According to attendees, Trump expressed his support for bitcoin mining, even saying that he would like all future bitcoin to be minted in the United States.

Attendees included representatives from major Bitcoin mining firms such as Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital Holdings, Terawulf, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, Arkon Energy, Cholla Energy, and Exacore. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) also attended and expressed interest in Bitcoin’s potential to also help the United States remain a leader in artificial intelligence.

Some of these companies attending the meeting with Trump previously became founding members of the Bitcoin Mining Council, which supports transparency among miners and attempts to educate the public about Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.

Since then, the Bitcoin Mining Council has attempted to counter harassment from Democrats who say Bitcoin contributes to climate change through its power usage. In 2022, Elizabeth Warren and seven other Democratic politicians sent a letter to the mining companies Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Stronghold Digital Mining, Bitdeer, Bitfury Group, and Bit Digital demanding answers about their cryptocurrency mining activities and power usage. Warren also harassed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for allowing Bitcoin mining firms to operate in the state like any other business and paying Bitcoin miners to turn their mining rigs off during peak electricity usage.

The Bitcoin Mining Council has responded with surveys showing that over half of its energy usage comes from renewable sources. An ally, the Texas Blockchain Council, is also suing the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration over an “emergency” data collection effort that the plaintiffs say is illegal.

According to Energy Professionals, cryptocurrency mining is not even among the top five U.S.-based sectors in annual power usage. Commercial applications use 18% of the United States’ electricity, transportation uses 28%, industry uses 32%, and residential uses 21%. Even in a breakdown of the “industry” category, it listed the top energy consumers as “Chemicals, Metals, Cement, Paper, Machinery, Food and Drink, [and] Tobacco Production.”

Trump acknowledged Bitcoin’s potential role in helping the United States gain energy independence in a Truth Social post published after the meeting:

“VOTE FOR TRUMP! Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!!!

The Truth Social post notably did not rule out the possibility of developing diverse energy sources within the United States.

Trump also opposed the creation of a “central bank digital currency,” or CBDC, which has been widely criticized for its potential to increase surveillance on Americans’ private lives. One primary concern is the record-keeping capabilities of blockchain technology, which has been used to solve crimes such as the 2016 hack of the Bitfinex exchange. Critics say that CBDCs could use blockchain technology to track the private financial lives of anyone who uses the U.S. Dollar.

Of course, mining most, if not all, the remaining Bitcoin would be a challenging proposition. As recently as 2022, the United States controlled 38% of the computing power dedicated to Bitcoin mining, which entails solving a cryptographic hash to gain a Bitcoin reward. This reward includes a base block reward, which is currently 6.25 bitcoin and is slashed in half at regular intervals. It also includes the transaction fees from the transactions included in each block.

China controlled 21% of Bitcoin’s computing power in 2022. Kazakhstan controlled 13%.

However, the United States can widen its edge if the U.S. government does not follow in China’s footsteps, which included frequent crackdowns on Bitcoin-related activity. Some cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, had to flee China due to bans on cryptocurrency trading. Since then, Binance and its executives bounced from country to country, attempting to find a home. Binance even attempted to use its now-infamous “Tai Chi maneuver” to enter the U.S. market only to be met with stiff resistance from regulators.

As noted by the Bitcoin miners who attended the meeting, Trump seemed genuinely interested in attempting to understand how Bitcoin works. This makes him different from Democrats who have criticized it for using “too much” energy without making an effort to understand how it works.

It’s time we End the Fed.