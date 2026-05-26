Do you ever find yourself wondering how the elites react when faith is brought to bear in the fray?

With all sides firing off coordinated broadsides across the board, Donald Trump decided to highlight Franklin Graham’s powerful letter of devotion on Truth Social.

This is not simply a generic prayer. Graham wrote a specific, personal, heartfelt prayer asking God to protect Trump amidst the turmoil encircling him.

Eric Metaxas posted Trump sharing the entire letter along with the request that his followers pray similar prayers. Graham prayed for God to surround Trump with Angels, protect him from those that would seek to do him harm, and give him guidance as he leads.

Trump did not merely share this post. He used it as a rallying cry; as a reminder to each American Patriot that there is spiritual ammunition available for the battles we face.

Consider this scenario: after narrowly avoiding assassination attempts in both Pennsylvania and Florida, both of which were thoroughly detailed in FBI documents and eyewitness testimony. Trump posted this prayer to his millions of followers on Truth Social.

And now? What is the significance of the timing?

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