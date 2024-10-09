Donald Trump is building momentum one month away from the November presidential election. According to Rasmussen, Trump has made meaningful gains in…drumroll please…New York.

The increase in support throughout the Empire State is important as it has been historically blue.

The Don Might Win His Home State

Trump, a native New Yorker, is on the record as stating he believes he is capable of turning New York red. The Rasmussen poll referenced above reveals Trump is winning the state’s Independent vote. Moreover, the numbers show Trump is receiving an impressive 40% of the state’s African-American vote.

A Trump victory in New York would likely tip the electoral college balance in his favor. New York has 28 electoral votes up for grabs. Exactly 270 electoral votes are necessary to win the presidency.

Why New Yorkers are Flocking to Trump

Trump’s appeal in New York is partially attributable to the influx of illegal immigrants into the state. New York, a sanctuary state for illegals, has been overrun by unskilled and sometimes violent invaders. In fact, Texas bussed illegal immigrants up to New York where they’ve loitered, taken government handouts and committed violent crimes.

It appears New Yorkers have had enough. The rise in support for former president Trump indicates voters in the Empire State want to flip the script on the Democrats. The Dems allowed illegals to run amok throughout New York, making everyday life more expensive and dangerous.

The increase in support from black voters is especially interesting. Trump’s sense of humor, willingness to protect low wage jobs and tolerance have all contributed to his popularity with blacks. In fact, Trump gave the keynote speech at the Black Conservative Federation gala dinner this past February.

Nearly 20% of Blacks Support Trump

A recent GenForward survey reveals 17% of black voters side with Trump. The figure is important as it represents more than double Trump’s support among blacks in 2016.

Rewind time nearly one decade ago and Trump received 8% of the black vote based on exit poll data. The support was the highest level of support for a presidential candidate among black voters since George Bush ran in 2000.

If Trump can secure enough support from racial minorities, he will carve into the voting bloc that traditionally supports Democrats. Such a feat would spell trouble for the left as the November election approaches. Support from black voters in New York or a couple swing states would likely help Trump become America’s next president.

Voter support for Trump comes as somewhat of a surprise yet it isn’t a total shock. Rewind to the fall of 2023 and a New York Times/Siena College poll found nearly 25% of black voters across half a dozen important battleground states supported The Don.

Donald Trump Knows What Blacks Value

The strong support for Trump likely stems from his willingness to protect the jobs traditionally held by black Americans. It is no secret that race overlaps with class. Blacks tend to be economically disadvantaged, meaning they work low wage and middle class jobs. Those are the same jobs that illegal immigrants gravitate toward upon entering the United States.

Black voters in New York and beyond are well aware of the fact that an influx of immigrants, whether illegal or legal, threatens their livelihood. Donald Trump is the only presidential candidate who acknowledges it is in the interest of blacks and the rest of the nation to slow the pace of immigration.

Trump is unafraid of telling it like it is: blacks and everyone else in the United States values employment, job security and money. One’s economic livelihood is the building block of happiness, a family and retirement. Political correctness is an afterthought as it should be. That’s something Democrats don’t seem to get.

Trump’s Nationalism Appeals to all Races

A nationalist like Trump speaks directly to this fact of life without resorting to the feel-good mantras of the Democrats. It is those same Democrats who unjustly claim the moral high ground when discussing politics and the nation. To put it simply, blacks get it.

Life isn’t about feeling good about arbitrary morality or extending olive branches to foreigners. Life is about protecting one’s land, building communities from within and maximizing value for personal and collective fulfillment. Donald Trump echoes these truths with every speech.

Let’s hope Trump’s words ring true to New Yorkers this election day.