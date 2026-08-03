Watch the video above for his full reaction to the diary release.

Donald Trump didn’t hold back reacting to the release of Fauci’s diary. He went straight at the man he says pushed the country into lockdowns that never should have happened in the first place.

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“He wanted everything closed,” Trump said. “It just turned out that closing wasn’t so good... Some of the states that fared the worst in terms of the spread were actually closed.” That’s not a new grievance dressed up for a news cycle. That’s Trump connecting a documented outcome, the states that locked down hardest often didn’t perform any better on actual case numbers, directly to the man who spent years pushing that exact policy on the entire country.

Trump credited his own instinct to resist total federal control as the reason things weren’t worse. He described stepping in as a “federalist,” letting individual governors make their own calls instead of bowing to what he’s described as Washington bureaucrats dictating policy from behind a podium. Red states that reopened quickly fared better than many of the blue states that locked their doors and, in Trump’s words, threw away the keys.

The Diary Backs Up Exactly What Trump Has Said for Years

None of this is coming out of nowhere. Rand Paul’s release of Fauci’s private diary entries, spanning years of his time running the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shows a man whose private thoughts often contradicted the confident, unified message he sold to the public.

The diary reveals Fauci privately dismissing Trump’s press conferences as “rambling” and “disorganized,” writing in one entry that a briefing was a “total S--- Show.” Later entries turn sharper. Fauci wrote that Trump was “out of control” and a “total embarrassment,” accusing him of being more focused on blocking Biden’s path to office than managing the actual pandemic. That’s a real gap between how Fauci behaved on camera and what he was writing down when nobody was watching.

Trump has been making this same case about Fauci’s judgment for years, long before any diary confirmed it. Back in 2020, mocking Fauci’s pandemic predictions directly, Trump posted, “Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. ‘No problem, no masks.’ WHO no longer likes Lockdowns, just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!”

Even Fauci’s Own Allies Are Losing Patience

The frustration with Fauci’s refusal to own his role in the lockdowns isn’t limited to Trump either. Dr. Marty Makary, a Fox News contributor and professor at Johns Hopkins, didn’t hide his own disappointment watching Fauci try to rewrite the story of what actually happened. “I really wish he would have just said, gosh, I got it so wrong,” Makary said. “I feel terrible. A generation of children with massive learning loss and worsening mental health problems. I feel terrible. I’m sorry.”

Makary pointed out something worth remembering. Fauci wasn’t a passive bystander during the school closure fights. He was actively critical of governors like Ron DeSantis who pushed to reopen schools faster, criticism that looks considerably worse in hindsight given how badly prolonged closures ended up damaging an entire generation of students.

A Reckoning That’s Finally Arriving

What makes this moment different from years of Trump-Fauci sniping is the paper trail now backing it up. Trump isn’t simply asserting that Fauci pushed reckless lockdown policy. Fauci’s own diary, combined with the outcomes data from states that locked down versus states that didn’t, gives that accusation real weight.

Trump’s message has stayed consistent for years: the lockdowns were the wrong call, red states that resisted federal overreach fared better, and the man who pushed the country toward total shutdown has spent years since refusing to fully admit it. Watch the video above to see Trump’s full reaction as the diary details continue to surface.

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