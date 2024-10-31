Most Americans forget that former President Trump lost the popular vote twice by a slim margin. What matters is that Trump emerged as the victor of electoral votes.

Trump is now leading in the popular vote as we approach the upcoming presidential election. The breakthrough is a good sign for those who love liberty.

Trump Hits a new Milestone in his Storied Political Career

Recent polls indicate more Americans support Trump than Kamala Harris. If the trend holds, Trump will emerge as the winner of both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.

Either way, there is the potential for Trump or Harris supporters to take to the streets after the election. Massive protests might erupt after election day, November 5th.

Trump is Making Strides in Battleground States

The swing states of America mean more than the rest simply because they are colored a political purple. The candidate that wins the battleground states will likely become president. As revealed in the latest RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading in most battleground states.

Trump’s emergence as the leader in several key battleground states is significant as he slid behind the Democratic candidate in those purple spaces a couple months ago. The Dems’ transition from Biden to Harris gave the left momentum yet that momentum is deteriorating as election day approaches.

Rewind to the start of October and it was Harris who enjoyed 4-5 point leads in national polls. Of the eight most recent RCP polls, four of them have the race in a dead heat.

Trump is up two points in the most recent Forbes poll. Rasmussen Reports’ poll shows Harris is up by a point. It is particularly interesting that the Wall Street Journal’s latest poll reveals Trump has a three-point advantage.

The Popular Vote is a Psychological Benchmark

The popular vote isn’t as important as the electoral college vote yet it matters. The candidate that leads in the polls that reflect the popular vote enjoys a psychological advantage heading into the election. This week marks the first time that Trump has ever enjoyed that pivotal edge over his political opponent.

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” – Trump after the 2016 election

Trump’s edge in the popular vote leading up to the election is particularly important as it conflicts with the legacy media narrative. Those who consume mainstream media tend to believe everything that comes out of the mouths of the TV talking heads. However, the staunchly anti-Trump legacy media isn’t highlighting Trump’s edge in the national polls.

Rather, the mainstream media is defaming and slandering Trump at every opportunity. It is clear that the Deep State’s legacy media portrays a warped reality that directly contrasts with that of the average voter.

Trump is a Political Trailblazer

If Trump returns to the White House, it will be the second time in American history that we’ve elected a president to serve two non-consecutive terms. Grover Cleveland was the first to accomplish the rare political feat.

Even if Trump slides in the popular vote, he still might return to the Oval Office for a second term with an electoral college victory.

If patriotic Americans show up to the polls, history will repeat. Trump won the White House in 2016 after losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. It was only the fourth time the presidential election winner entered the White House after losing the popular vote.

The loser of the popular vote became president in 2000 (George Bush) and also in 1888 when Benjamin Harrison beat Grover Cleveland. The first such anomaly occurred in 1876 when President Hayes lost the popular vote to Samuel Tilden yet won enough electoral votes to become president.

Trump has Never Been Stronger

The only thing that can stop a second Trump presidential term is an October surprise in the final week leading up to the election. Trump is now polling stronger than he did in 2016 and 2020.

In the spirit of honesty, it must be noted that there is the potential for fraud and manipulation to tip the balance toward Harris.

“It's largely a rigged system. And you see it at the polling booths, too. There are reports that when people vote for Republicans the entire ticket switches over to Democrats. You've seen that. It's happening at various places today. It's been reported. In other words, the machines, you put down a Republican and it registers as a Democrat. They've had a lot of complaints.” – Donald Trump after the 2020 election

A Trump Victory Isn’t Guaranteed

The latest polls might give Trump supporters a false sense of confidence. The fact that Trump is leading in the popular vote prior to the election might create a false sense of complacency.

If you are considering voting for Trump or know someone who supports him, don’t assume the polls guarantee a win. Take the half hour necessary to cast your vote in-person to ensure that the polls reflect the will of the people this election day.