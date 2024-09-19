President Trump just dropped the RECEIPTS on every LEFTIST who has contributed to the VIOLENT rhetoric against him. The comments from these individuals below Are more than likely what radicalized two individuals to attempt an assassination on the 45th president.
Hans, where have you been? The hate against President Trump started in earnest the day he won the election. They vowed to do everything in their power to bring him down. I was shocked by the hate spewed by the opposition from day one! It was un-American.
Fight, Fight, Fight.