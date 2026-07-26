From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Lyons's avatar
Judy Lyons
9h

McCarthy was right!!!!

Reply
Share
Jane Tracy's avatar
Jane Tracy
9h

I really want our government to stop this communist regime in its tracks.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture