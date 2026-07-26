Donald Trump didn’t wait for Zohran Mamdani to actually govern before sounding the alarm. The moment Mamdani won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, Trump posted directly on Truth Social, calling him “a 100% Communist Lunatic” who was “on his way to becoming Mayor,” adding that the country had “had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

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That wasn’t a one-time outburst. Trump escalated the warning days later, posting that as President he wasn’t going to let “this Communist Lunatic destroy New York,” declaring flatly that he held “all the levers, and have all the cards” when it came to the city’s future. Trump grew up in Queens and spent most of his life and career in New York before relocating his primary residency to Florida, giving his warnings about the city’s direction a personal edge most national politicians couldn’t claim.

Why did it take a democratic socialist actually winning City Hall for the rest of the country to start taking these warnings as seriously as Trump did from day one?

He Didn’t Just Criticize. He Threatened Real Consequences.

Trump backed his rhetoric with the threat of real federal action. When Mamdani vowed in his primary victory speech to “stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors,” Trump didn’t let the comment pass. Asked directly what would happen if Mamdani followed through, Trump responded without hesitation, “Well then, we’ll have to arrest him,” adding that the country didn’t need a communist in charge of anything, but that if it had one, he’d be watching closely “on behalf of the nation.”

Trump went further still, floating the possibility of withholding federal funding from New York City altogether if Mamdani won the general election, warning that it was “highly unlikely” he would contribute anything beyond the bare legal minimum to what he called his “beloved first home.” That’s a direct financial consequence attached to a direct ideological warning, not just an insult thrown out for a headline.

Here’s the sharp point worth remembering amid all the back-and-forth. Trump didn’t simply call Mamdani a name and move on. He connected the label directly to specific threats over immigration enforcement and federal funding, staking out a position with actual policy teeth behind it well before Mamdani ever took the oath of office.

The Warning Escalated Even After the Insults Kept Coming

Trump’s criticism of Mamdani continued well past the mayoral race itself. Months into Mamdani’s tenure, Trump was still hammering the same theme in far starker terms, telling reporters this summer that the rise of communism in America now represented, in his words, one of the biggest threats the nation had ever faced, ranking it alongside World War One, World War Two, September 11th, and Pearl Harbor. That’s an extraordinary comparison for any sitting president to make, and Trump made it specifically in response to a question about Mamdani’s willingness to be a national face for the socialist movement.

That’s not rhetoric detached from substance either. Trump has consistently tied his warnings about Mamdani to specific consequences: immigration enforcement, federal funding, and now the broader ideological trajectory of the Democratic Party itself, which has continued producing more Mamdani-aligned candidates winning primary races since his own victory.

Isn’t it worth asking whether the rest of Washington is only now catching up to a warning Trump was making from the very first week Mamdani won his primary?

A More Complicated Relationship Than the Headlines Suggest

To give the full picture, the relationship between the two men hasn’t been purely hostile in every moment. When Mamdani visited the White House shortly after his general election win, the meeting was notably warmer than either man’s public rhetoric suggested it would be, with Trump saying he’d be “cheering for” Mamdani if he could make New York City greater than ever. Mamdani, for his part, has said he’d work with the administration when doing so benefited New Yorkers, while maintaining he would resist Trump’s deportation efforts.

That moment of civility didn’t erase months of confrontation, and it hasn’t stopped Trump from continuing to describe the broader movement Mamdani represents as a serious and growing threat. If anything, it underscores that Trump’s criticism has never been purely personal. It’s been aimed at the ideology Mamdani represents just as much as the man himself, an ideology Trump has continued warning Americans about at every opportunity since long before most of the country started paying close attention.