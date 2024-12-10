Donald Trump has a Plan to Pardon ALL January 6 Participants
The President-elect is laser-focused on liberating those who valiantly protested in his support on January 6th
If you existed in a vacuum in which you were restricted to mainstream media, you would believe January 6 was a racist riot. In reality, January 6 was a patriotic protest.
Here’s what the legacy media doesn’t want you to know: some Capitol police encouraged mayhem by removing barriers, allowing the rowdiest protestors to move toward lawmakers.
President-elect Trump is poised to right the wrongs of January 6. Trump is planning to free those jailed for participating in the patriotic event. Here’s how he’ll do it.
Trump Will Free His Supporters From Deep State Oppression
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From Donald Trump's Desk to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.