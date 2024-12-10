If you existed in a vacuum in which you were restricted to mainstream media, you would believe January 6 was a racist riot. In reality, January 6 was a patriotic protest.

Here’s what the legacy media doesn’t want you to know: some Capitol police encouraged mayhem by removing barriers, allowing the rowdiest protestors to move toward lawmakers.

President-elect Trump is poised to right the wrongs of January 6. Trump is planning to free those jailed for participating in the patriotic event. Here’s how he’ll do it.

Trump Will Free His Supporters From Deep State Oppression