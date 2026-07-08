Recently, there was a video clip that showed Donald Trump simply and clearly making one very important observation. Large-scale immigration from third-world countries could turn any country into a third-world country.

Mr. Trump then linked his observation to his call for the implementation of “America Great Again” policies that would make American identity and security a priority.



There is reason why Mr. Trump’s comments resonate so well; they challenge the widespread belief that America has a limitless capacity to absorb new immigrants without changing either the nature of its society or its institutions.

What’s the solution? It’s laid out below for subscribers.