Get 47% off for 1 year

47% Off - Trump is BACK!

Donald Trump is on the warpath. The president-elect is targeting leftists for keeping America’s southern border open throughout the Biden administration.

Trump lambasted the Dems in power, describing them as weak and ineffective. The Don even went as far as calling out the Biden-Harris administration as virtually nonexistent.

Trump Wants “All the Smoke” as the Kids Say

The Don went on a tirade, using social media to target the Dems and the federal government’s three-letter agencies. In particular, Trump zeroed in on the FBI and the DOJ. America’s next president also targeted local prosecutors for failing to do their jobs correctly.