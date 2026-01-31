America’s future has never looked brighter. We have Donald Trump to thank for the optimism.

It is President Trump who organized the country’s largest illegal immigrant deportation campaign since Eisenhower. It is also Donald Trump who rescued a fledgling United States economy.

If 2026 is anything like 2025, the wins will keep coming.

The Trump Tariffs are Working

Trump’s Liberation Day has served as a boon to the American economy. We’re raking in the tax dollars through tariffs while simultaneously catalyzing domestic investment.

Investment in American factories will take time yet the hundreds of billions in tariff revenue is immediate.

The tariff success story is a stark contrast to the economic collapse predicted by liberal legacy media outlets.

The American economy has done more than hold up; it has thrived, holding steady with minimal inflation, and unemployment hovering around 4%.

Oil and Natural Gas Riches

“Drill, baby, drill” is the mantra of the Trump administration. We are doing more than pump the oil out of our domestic land.

America removed Venezuela’s despot, Nicolas Maduro, paving a path toward a mutually beneficial oil deal. Gas prices are declining down toward four-year lows and they’ll drop even lower now that we’ve secured Venezuela.

In fact, the average gas price of $2.90 per gallon has led to more than half a billion in savings for Americans. Thanks to President Trump, the United States is the leader in the production of oil and natural gas.

All in all, we generate a whopping 108 cubic feet of natural gas per day. The total equates to the same amount of natural gas production of China, Iran, and Russia combined.

Securing America’s Borders

Trump’s crackdown on immigration came just in time. The deportation of illegal immigrants has reduced pressure on both the housing and labor markets.

The result?

Cheaper and more plentiful housing. An increase in job openings and higher wages.

Most importantly, the deportation of invaders has secured American neighborhoods. People now feel comfortable venturing out into public knowing there’s less chance of being accosted.

All in all, illegal border crossings are 92% lower than the height of the illegal invasion that occurred during the Biden administration.

The One Big Beautiful Bill

Trump successfully passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, cementing his 2017 tax cuts in place. The Trump administration also eliminated taxes on tips for economic stimulation.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill even exempted Social Security and overtime wages from taxes.

The outcome?

Additional spending, economic stimulation, and long-lasting success.

It’s the confidence Americans need to buy houses, start families, and return the nation to greatness.

The icing on the cake?

The One Big Beautiful Bill features Trump Accounts. The accounts include a $1,000 investment in babies born here in the United States.

The logic in investing in our youth is twofold.

For one, the “Baby Bonus” gives youngsters a launching pad that helps them achieve the American dream.

Secondly, the Trump Accounts incentivize Americans to start families. Establishing such continuity strengthens the country.

Why bother relying on immigrants for population replacement when we can form families on our own?

That’s Trump’s logic.

Dismantling the Woke Agenda

The era of wokeism is firmly in the past. Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the nation’s politically correct indoctrination agenda administered by the Department of education.

The department’s functions have been delegated to the states. The effort was spearheaded by Trump’s handpicked Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon.

McMahon embarked on a 50-state tour at Trump’s request, empowering state, and local education leaders with best practices.

Trump also signed executive orders to abolish DEI in its entirety. The Trump administration eradicated DEI offices, cut DEI funding, and halted grants focused on equity.

Could it possibly get any better?

Indeed, it does.

Rewind to Trump’s first day in office and he slowed the momentum of the nation’s transgender movement.

How?

The president formally recognized the biological differences between men and women as two distinct sexes. A path is now paved to ending transgender surgeries for minors.

Freeing January 6 th Patriots

Perhaps most importantly, the president followed through on his campaign promise of pardoning nearly every January 6th defendant. Trump described the prisoners as hostages worthy of clemency.

All in all, the president granted nearly 1,500 unconditional pardons for the protestors.

Thanks to Trump, we can finally put the January 6th protest where it belongs: behind us.

The focus is now on a brighter future for America. One in which we return to tradition, reshore manufacturing and restore American prosperity.