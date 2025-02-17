To say the lines between government and charity have become blurred would be an understatement. American taxpayers are funding governments and people living thousands of miles away from our homeland.

Elon Musk’s DOGE recently found upwards of $3 trillion was unjustifiably spent for Medicare and Medicaid abroad. Granted, some of those who’ve paid into the tax system and moved abroad are eligible for support.

However, the latest misspending is yet another egregious waste of money in the fleecing of America.

DOGE is Turning off the Money Spigot

DOGE’s ongoing audit of government spending is turning up some head scratcher expenses. There is a certain irony in spending $2.7 trillion of taxpayer dollars on overseas healthcare.

Some members of the political right insist Medicare and Medicaid should not exist. There is an argument to be made that both are entitlement programs that could be better handled by the private sector.

Though Medicare will likely always be available for America’s senior citizens, some of its funds have been misallocated to those living abroad.

As highlighted by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), improper payments were fraudulently doled out to those in distant lands.

The Government Misspending has no end in Sight

A report released by NewsNation indicates the federal government’s misspending of $2.7 trillion on the payment errors dates back 22 years.

DOGE subcommittees also identified Social Security payments spent on deceased individuals. It is an absolute travesty that we are paying taxes to fund foreigners and the unliving.