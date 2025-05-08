From the second COVID vaccines were made available to the public, it was clear that something was off about them.

For starters, they came to market too fast, too soon. Traditionally, vaccines required about five years to develop, test, and analyze for any potential problems. COVID jabs, on the other hand, were created and released for public consumption in a matter of months.

Then, there were all these grandiose promises about the COVID vaccinations. These shots, per the medical establishment, stood as the only solution to preventing the virus from spreading and getting worse.

Unsurprisingly, none of these promises amounted to anything beyond words. They were merely talking points designed to keep Americans compliant and get people rolling up their sleeves.

Now, the Department of Defense is coming forward with a concerning confession about COVID vaccines.

An Egregious Abuse Against Our Nation’s Troops

After the deep state finished with its cash prizes and other bribes, it quickly moved towards threats and coercion as a means of getting folks vaccinated.

We saw this with the government pressuring businesses to make COVID jabs a condition of employment. Fearmongering accompanied this, with the Biden administration claiming that anyone who refused this shot would die slowly and painfully from the virus.

The vaccine mandates weren’t just directed towards everyday Americans; they also impacted Americans in the Armed Forces. Servicemembers quickly heard that if they refused to get these shots, they would be staring down dishonorable discharges.

Of course, exemptions to vaccine mandates were (at least on paper) made available, but troop members who sought these exemptions were routinely denied.

Years after all of this, the Department of Defense is admitting these mandates were illegal.

Treating Our Military Like Guinea Pigs

Over 500,000 service members were forced to receive an experimental drug in violation of the Nuremberg Code. Adding insult to injury, there was absolutely no recourse for any service member who experienced adverse reactions to these shots.