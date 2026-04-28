Fact: The Obama administration sent Iran $1.7 billion in cash in 2015-2016.

They didn’t use a wire transfer. They didn’t send a check. They sent cash.

Why?

A Treasury spokeswoman claimed the payments had to be in cash because of the “effectiveness of U.S. and international sanctions” that iced Iran out of the international finance system.

The sanctions were so effective that Obama had to find a way to get around them, and the best he could do was send cash?

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