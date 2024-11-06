Congratulations to everyone who believed! We dominated that election!

Did Democrats try to steal the election? It seems after the latest vote totals even Dems are starting to think the 2020 election was stolen.

It looks like Democrats attempted to steal the election. Voting machines were plagued by extensive issues throughout the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

Harris and Trump were neck and neck in the Keystone state throughout the debacle. Trump emerged as the winner despite the suspected attempt to steal the election.

How Pennsylvania Voting Machines Failed

Those in favor of hand-counting paper ballots on the same day of the election often cite machines’ scanning issues. Voting machines struggle to scan ballots that have handwriting. As an example, several states have reported issues with machines scanning ballots containing write-ins for president.

Pennsylvania voting machines failed to scan ballots in the early hours of the vote tallying. When questioned about the machine malfunctions, poll workers indicated that the flawed ballots would be scanned in at a later date.

The twist to the Pennsylvania vote-counting drama is that it appears the machines failed to scan ballots with and without write-in names. Pennsylvania polling officials created a semblance of legitimacy by extending voting for an additional two hours.

Voters are Disenfranchised

The PA voting machine errors are making some question whether we really live in a democracy. Though state authorities reassured citizens that their votes would eventually be counted, most don’t believe the lie.

The majority of the voting machine malfunctions occurred in Bedford and Cambria Counties. The malfunctions in those two specific counties are suspicious as Trump earned a sizeable victory in both back in 2020. Trump Won 68% of Cambria County votes and 83% of Bedford County votes in 2020.

The Official Explanation for Voting Machine Errors

Cambria County Solicitor Ron Repak stated the following when questioned about voting machine malfunction:

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts. The Board has filed a Court Order extending the time to vote within Cambria County.”

There is a chance that Cambria and Bedford counties were provided with compromised voting machines simply because they are deep red. Fair and balanced media outlets are highlighting this potential, keying in on voters like Nathan Anderson.

Anderson, a Cambria County IT specialist, complained of voting machine issues after casting a ballot for Trump. Anderson stated that a poll worker placed his voting ballot within a lock box for scanning at a later date.

“I was able to turn in my ballot, whether or not it gets scanned, I’ll never know to be honest.” – Anderson

There is a good chance that Anderson’s vote wasn’t counted at all. Moreover, he noted that several other voters left their ballots with on-site workers. Those voters operated under the assumption that their ballots would be scanned in at a later point in time.

Let’s face facts and call a spade a spade: most people aren’t willing to carve out an hour to two hours of their day to drive to a voting site in an attempt to cast a vote. Sadly, that is exactly what some Pennsylvania voters were asked to do.

Though some such voters made repeated trips with the hopes of casting a successful ballot, many simply gave up. The malfunctions are a blight on our democracy, especially considering the importance of Pennsylvania as a swing state.

Disillusioned Voters are Demanding Answers

The Pennsylvania voting fiasco is an indictment of our nation’s approach to voting. Lengthy voting lines, confusion and frustration are symptoms of a flawed logistical approach to voting. It is hard to believe that we still can’t get the voting process right nearly 240 years into our nation’s history.

It is also concerning that a PA judge categorized votes cast after 8 pm as provisional. Provisional votes are those that require further verification of eligibility for tabulation. In other words, there was likely a targeted attempt to disenfranchise Trump voters throughout Pennsylvania.

Does America Need a new Voting System?

Our country’s voting machines are clearly fallible. Granted, it might be plausible to believe that some voting machines struggle to decipher the handwriting on ballots with write-in votes.

The fact that voting machines failed to process votes in deep red counties without handwriting is cause for concern. Let’s hope the Trump administration addresses our nation’s voting machine flaws before the Democrats attempt to rig another election.