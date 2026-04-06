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Former President Barack Obama was always going to remain involved; however, what many didn’t realize at the time was that he would establish a private channel directly to NATO officials.

His objective for establishing this private channel is purportedly to prepare for the possibility that President Trump may decide to remove the U.S. from NATO.

A blatant Logan Act violation. Lock him up!

This is not some fringe conspiracy theory circulating on the internet. This story was shared by Roger Stone via X, and the response has been explosive. There are thousands of patriots across this great land of ours calling for answers because this type of clandestine maneuvering undermines the duly elected president, and the will of the American people.

What kind of former leader continues to plot against their own country’s foreign policy after they’ve left office?

Paid Subscribers receive “unfiltered” information regarding how this incident fits into the broader pattern of deep-state interference that regular readers have grown accustomed to receiving from this publication.

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