For the past decade, Democrats have done everything possible to try and stop President Trump. From late 2015 through 2016, they spied on his campaign, attempting to gather dirt or intel on him. Then, from 2017 to 2021, Democrats lied about his policies, while demonizing his supporters.

We can’t forget the 2020 presidential election, which was shamelessly rigged by leftist officials and handed to Joe Biden. Then, in 2021, Trump supporters who peacefully protested at the US Capitol were called terrorists and unfairly persecuted.