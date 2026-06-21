Repeated primary elections that resulted in defeats for anti-Trump candidates sent a clear message to those who have been stating repeatedly that the America First Movement was no longer relevant.

Numerous longtime political families saw their influence diminished rapidly during the most recent elections. The pattern of defeat for anti-Trump candidates was easy to follow, even for casual observers.

Potential shifts in the balance of power in the coming weeks based on the outcome of the last elections are likely to be far greater than anyone can imagine at present.

In a blunt post on X, Benny Johnson highlighted the numerous defeats experienced by establishment politicians and showed how each of these defeats contradicted the oft-repeated claim of the decline of the America First Movement.

In addition to defeating candidates that were running as anti-American First, many voters chose candidates that supported a strong border and opposition to excessive spending.

None of these defeats occurred randomly. So, what’s the real story? It’s revealed below to subscribers.