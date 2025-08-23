Democrats Could Lose 20 to 30 Seats in the House!!

The Democrats are NOT ready for this.
Trump has been planning his revenge for the past 4 years.
Now it's all coming to fruition.
No more debanking conservatives.
No more counting illegals in the census.
No more fake elections.
No more nefarious stock trading from the likes of Nancy Pelosi.
Are you ready?
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Stephen Miller reveals Democrats got 20 to 30 HOUSE SEATS from counting illegals in the Census.
"20 to 30 of House Democrat seats wouldn't exist but for illegal aliens!"
But President Trump's starting a new Census NOW, with no illegals.
"Let's not forget: Democrats rigged the 2020 Census by including ILLEGAL ALIENS."
"They sued Donald Trump...to include illegal aliens in the Census."
"Texas is taking just a small corrective step [redistricting] against this OCEAN of fraud, this ocean of abuse, by the corrupt Democrat Party." - StephenM
