As of September 19, Wake Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory has denied a request from the RNC and North Carolina Republican party to prevent UNC-Chapel Hill from using a digital form of identification to vote on campus. The RNC has not issued a statement on whether it plans to appeal the ruling.

The Republican Party moved to sue the NC Elections board, attempting to block UNC Chapel Hill students from using a digital form of identification as proof of identity during voting on campus, as well as multiple election law violations, including failure to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls and refusing to provide copies of the rolls for review.

Read the full filing here.

North Carolina state law requires any category of valid ID to be presented in physical form in order to prevent fraudulent and non-citizen votes from being counted.

Allowing digital voting identification at in-person polling sites could effectively add hundreds of ineligible voters to influence the upcoming election.

The Democratic National Committed calls the lawsuit an “eleventh-hour bid to confuse and potentially disenfranchise up to 40,000 individuals who attend or work at North Carolina’s flagship state university.”

With the last election so hotly contested, it is crucial to ensure the validity of this transfer of power no matter who the final winner is. The Democrats seem to focus on “validity” only when their candidate is elected - not when voters may not be who they say they are.

The controversy over the Biden/Trump election in 2020 is largely over the illegal votes cast and legal votes tossed or “lost.” Much of the narrative focuses on the presence of illegal aliens and fraudulent schemes favoring the Democratic party.

For the NCSBE to be involved in the upcoming election at this level, and in a swing state, provides significant fuel to the fire. Establishing similar laws across the country at other universities provides often-radical campuses with the opportunity to influence the election unfairly.

The same universities are also often a hotbed for undocumented young people to form political opinions about the US.

College students are well-known for bending the rules and having strong (often left-leaning) opinions that regularly result in massive protest and reinforcement of rules. To bend to the will of academics proves the willingness of the Democratic party to win in spite of ethics and standing practice.

The precedent for physical voter ID is long-held, and the most practical way of proving that a person is who they say they are.

Advocates for the digital cards point to the prevalence of digital ticketing now common at concerts and airline ticketing.

The problem with electronic photo IDs is that they are significantly easier to alter than a physical document issued by the government. It also can be more challenging for election workers to approve them.

The addition of more loopholes for illegal votes is much more likely to negatively influence voting than the requirement of having a legitimate, government-issued physical form of identification.

The RNC Chairman Michael Whatley insists that the North Carolina State Board of Education has violated the integrity of elections and influencing the validity of results. The NCBSE approved the vote 3-2 along party lines, with Republicans in the minority.

The lawsuit referenced above reads that the law does not allow for the State Board “to expand the circumstances of what is an acceptable student identification card, beyond a tangible, physical item, to something only found on a computer system.”

The change in policy would allow students and faculty to us the UNC One Card, the main type of ID issued by the school that is accessible by phone or by physical card.

The NCBSE approved the use of just the digital version, meaning that students could give their phones to others wanting to vote as a way to allow unregistered voters to cast a ballot.

A law was passed last year in North Carolina to require strict photo identification measurements on voters. Under certain conditions, identification pre-approved by the NCSBE is among the allowed identification methods.

The NCBSE insists that Republicans have invented tangibility requirements, as they often do when attempting to upend the integrity of the voting system that may prevent their ability to illegally influence elections.

This battle is especially important in a swing state like North Carolina, where the possibility of hundreds or thousands of unregistered voters participating could have consequences at the national scale.

With any luck, this phenomenon will not spread quickly enough to influence the election at a large scale. In the future, all elected bodies with the ability to influence national elections will need to seriously consider the repercussions of similar actions.

Democrats still won’t care, as long as they think they’ll win.