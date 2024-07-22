“We will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” - Donald Trump (via Truth Social)

If you haven’t deleted Facebook yet, what are you even doing?

Meta owns Instagram and WhatsApp as well, by the way.

Delete those.

Mark Zuckerberg is now pretending to be Donald Trump’s biggest fan. It is pathetic.

Substack is leading the way as legacy media, even legacy social media, dies a slow death.

Facebook is so scared of Substack they are banning most of the posts from this newsletter. So be sure to share them far and wide.

META is reversing course on Trump, choosing to overturn censorship of the former President. The about face comes in response to Trump’s threat to arrest META’s brass including CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Previous restrictions were applied to former President Trump’s Instagram and Meta accounts.

Why the Trump Restrictions Were Originally Implemented

The restrictions were initially implemented to Trump’s social media accounts after he expressed support for those who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, three years ago. Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts at the start of 2023, noting how it would continue to monitor the former President’s posts for potential violations that might spur an additional suspension between a month and possibly even two years in length.

Meta posted an entry to its blogs, stating, "In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis."

The statement was made despite the fact that the social media powerhouse has received criticism for failing to properly moderate online content from political candidates. Those with a passion for political correctness and wokeism insist President Trump violated social norms, causing others to feel offended when posting to the Meta platform.

Trump was banned from Meta, Twitter (now X) and other social media platforms in 2021. However, Elon Musk restored Trump’s social account after acquiring X in 2022.

Meta Bends the Knee

Mark Zuckerberg appears to have acquiesced to Trump in preparation for the former President’s re-election this November. Trump leads Biden in the polls with RFK Jr. coming in at a distant third. Meta spokespeople removed all guardrails from Trump’s Meta and Instagram accounts in the buildup to the upcoming election.

The Meta blog post noted how the American people should be allowed to read the words of all presidential nominees “on the same basis” in a reference to Trump. The social media giant’s post went on to note how the penalties were inflicted in response to extraordinary and extreme circumstances surrounding the January 6 Capitol fiasco.

Moreover, the post noted how all candidates for the Oval Office are subjected to the exact same Community Standards applied to other Meta and Instagram users. The platform’s policies created to thwart online hate speech and words that incite violence are applicable to all uses including both Trump and Biden.

Meta changes Its Protocols for Account Restrictions

Meta also seized the opportunity to alter its protocols for restricting the accounts of politicians and other public figures during periods of civil unrest. Meta’s brass elected to periodically review whether elevated penalties applied during suspension are appropriate to guarantee users can read the words of Trump and other candidates running for public office.

If Trump violates Meta’s community guidelines, he will be subjected to a suspension, though it will be shorter than that previously applied. According to Meta’s brass, the suspension is only likely to last a couple days.

Meta’s Global Affairs President Speaks Up

Nick Clegg, the President of Meta’s Global Affairs, is speaking out through his blog. The executive took to the interwebs to write about Trump’s original penalties and suspension. According to Clegg, the suspension was a response to extraordinary events.

Clegg went on to write, “With the party conventions taking place shortly, including the Republican convention next week, the candidates for President of the United States will soon be formally nominated.”

The President of Meta’s Global Affairs also expanded upon the platform’s willingness to continue to assess its responsibility to permit political expression. Moreover, Clegg went on to express his support for the American people to read the words of those nominated for President and other public offices.

Another spokesperson for Meta explained the Trump update as an effort to balance the playing field with the Democrats. According to the spokesperson, the change in policy toward Trump brings the GOP nominee “to parity” with Biden.

Political Expression and Free Speech are now En Vogue

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, now X, combined with Meta’s reevaluation of its stance toward former President Trump have reversed the political tide. Those with accurate memories will recall it was politically taboo to support Donald Trump a decade ago when he first hit the political scene.

Times have changed. Meta’s pivot comes as a result of its reassessment of what it refers to as its responsibility to permit free political expression. In reality, Meta is bending the knee to America’s preferred Presidential candidate in Donald Trump. After all, the last thing Mark Zuckerberg and his fellow executives want is to be arrested days after Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Meta’s change in policy is a win for the Trump campaign and America. We are returning to the American ideal of nearly unlimited free speech in which enemies of the state are empowered to speak (and type) their minds without corporate or governmental censorship.

Mark Zuckerberg is an enemy of the people.