What did the Leftist ideologues think was going to happen? The fact that they didn’t see it coming proves their ideology is systematically stupid.

Stupidity has a way of imploding. Donald Trump’s common sense approach to politics will help it along to an early grave.

Professor in exile Bret Weinstein summed it up in a post on X:

The Democratic Party is imploding because the diversity con that it rests on has collapsed. A vote for Kamala Harris isn’t a vote for the inclusion of blacks, or the equality of women, it’s an insult the intelligence of the electorate. It would be shameful if she was our first female President because identity—rather than capability—is her only meaningful qualification. Black people are seeing through the bullshit. Men of every color are too. Women are the last stronghold, but even there the rate of awakening is astounding. Let’s send the DNC Elite home for good and put the Republic back on course. The West is depending on us!

Leftists hung their hopes—like the frog who trusted the scorpion and helped it across the river only to be stung—on a poisonous proposition that has come round to sting them in the a**. This beast has a name: DEI.

The problem with the plan is that reducing everything to identity—race, ethnicity, gender, sex, and whatever else they can come up with—ultimately means that identity is a meaningless term.

To illustrate the untenability of the proposition, in 2021 a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University showed that 54% believed the postmodern idea that all truth is subjective and there are no moral absolutes. With the Left entrenched in our public school system, the number of relativists will continue to grow.

If little Jack’s version of truth contradicts Jill’s, and Jill’s cancels out Johnny’s, and Johnny’s cancels out Pearl’s…eventually you come to realize that in reality there is no truth—it’s all just a bad dream. That’s where the Left wants to go: The Land of Nihilism where there is no truth except power.

DEI is a byproduct of the overarching proposition that truth is relative. If you reduce a human being to an Asian bisexual biological male who dresses like a woman and goes by the pronouns she/her, that person does not have a stable identity. In effect, the person is reduced to a string of words that don’t cohere—an identity of confusion.

And if you hire people for jobs based on an identity that ignores the actual aspects of identity—values, morals, personality, talent, honesty—it’s a recipe for disaster.

That’s why the Democratic party is imploding: they don’t know who they are. Bereft of truth and identity, the DEI doctrine has lit itself on fire, immolating itself to protest against reality.

It’s also why a new Trump administration would attack DEI. Trump has vowed to take on critical race theory in schools, pass a parental bill of rights, make school choice a national norm, get rid of “radical zealots and Marxists” at the Department of Education, and keep biological males out of women’s sports.

“When I’m president, we will put parents back in charge and give them the final say,” Trump said. “We will get back to teaching reading, writing, and math. … And we will give our kids the high-quality, pro-American education they deserve. We spend more per pupil than any nation in the world by double. We’re going to keep spending the money. But we’re now going to get our money’s worth.”

In other words, Trump will fight for truth.

DEI Is Joke Played On The Left

And still, the left doesn’t get it. It’s like playing basketball with a rock where passing the ball can cause serious injury.

When Barrack Obama—the vaunted guru of the Leftist cabal—went on the campaign trail for Kommie Kamala, it backfired. Obama scolded black men who were slow to come out in favor of Kamala as if they were collectively a single stereotypical entity called the “Black Male.”

A voter in the swing state of Pennsylvania blasted Obama for attempting to shame Black men into voting for Kamala in the election.

Podcaster Chad Fain of Philadelphia told MSNBC host Alex Wagner, "I was deeply offended. And it felt like a moment where it’s like ‘You n-words better get in line and do what we say!’"

Fain went on to say that Obama, "as the Czar of the Democratic Party [is] coming down to say, ‘Go get these n-words in line.’"

"The general tone of it was disgusting," he said. "It was abhorrent. I didn’t respect it. I didn’t like nothing about it. And Kamala, two days after that, is like ‘We love our Black men, we have programs and things that we’re rolling out for them and she rolled out policy."

Fain wasn't alone. Men don’t like having rocks thrown at them. Sometimes they throw them back.

Rapper Lord Jamar was adamant that he will not be “Bullied into voting for her because she’s Black — She’s NOT BLACK!”

Warning: You may be offended by the way Jamar relates the truth but sometimes it’s the truth hurts.

“People want to act like Trump is the worst MF in the world, but guess what? He was already president! All this sh*t you’re talking about didn’t happen!” Jamar ranted.

“He didn’t make himself a dictator, and the whole thing was taken so out of context, it’s ridiculous. You’re worried about 2025, but they already ran project 2020 on everyone with the Scamdemic…> Y’all MF’s think you’re gonna shame somebody or bully me into voting for this b*tch, absolutely not!”

Jamar wasn't finished.

“Oh it’s a shame you’re not supporting a black woman… she’s not black! She’s Indian! She ain’t black! The sentiment on the street is that a lot of people are not fu*king with this woman… they see right through her. Black women aren’t fu*king with her either.”

Lamar calls them as he sees them.

Being Human Is More Than A Government-Imposed Identity

People of all colors resent being reduced to a government-sanctioned identity. You cannot reduce a human being to their socioeconomic condition, race, color, sex, or anything else.

Reducing people to specific categories has been a favorite pastime of elites for many moons. Marxism reduced the person to economics, Freud to sex, and the DEI morons to whatever they can find.

Marxism killed millions, Freud is old news, and DEI is falling in on itself. Donald J. Trump wants to help blow the DEI house all the way down.

Kamala Harris is the poster child for DEI. The image on the poster is fading fast. May it soon be forgotten once and for all.