Deep State Operatives in Hot Water Over Trump-Russia Hoax
Many deep states actors are under investigation
For just about a decade now, there’s been an ongoing agenda to stop President Trump by any means necessary. From the moment Trump entered the 2016 White House race, the establishment saw him as a threat.
At its core, the deep state knew this president couldn’t be bought, intimidated, or otherwise corrupted. It’s why they threw everything in the book at him - from lying about his policies and supporters to intentionally spreading lies in the mainstream media.
One of the most infamous conspiracies against Trump was none other than the Russia collusion hoax. Remember, Democrats insisted he only won the 2016 presidential election due to illegal alliances with the Russian government.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From Donald Trump's Desk to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.