For just about a decade now, there’s been an ongoing agenda to stop President Trump by any means necessary. From the moment Trump entered the 2016 White House race, the establishment saw him as a threat.

At its core, the deep state knew this president couldn’t be bought, intimidated, or otherwise corrupted. It’s why they threw everything in the book at him - from lying about his policies and supporters to intentionally spreading lies in the mainstream media.

One of the most infamous conspiracies against Trump was none other than the Russia collusion hoax. Remember, Democrats insisted he only won the 2016 presidential election due to illegal alliances with the Russian government.

Get 47% off for 1 year