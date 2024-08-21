Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the daughter of a controversial radical economist, Donald J. Harris. Some members of the media have described Donald as a Marxist. The family’s socialist beliefs are only the tip of their radical iceberg that grows larger as more evidence is unearthed with each passing day.

Harris has a number of extremist viewpoints that will be discussed in the mainstream discourse as we approach the election. Here’s your inside look at what we know so far.

Harris Supported a Fracking Ban

Though Harris has flip-flopped on the fracking issue, she once made it perfectly clear that she supported a universal ban on the practice. According to Harris and other leftists, fracking causes earthquakes. However, fracking is an essential component of our economy. If it weren’t for fracking, our natural gas and oil bills would be significantly higher than their current levels.

"There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” - Harris during a 2019 town hall aired on CNN

Harris chose to take sides with the Green New Deal crowd, insisting that fracking should be banned across the board. Natural gas and oil are two of our nation’s primary economic drivers. Harris has made no secret that she is taking direct aim at those two economic stimulators under the guise of environmental protectionism.

Harris Wants to "Start From Scratch" with ICE

President Biden appointed Harris to the role of Border Czar, a role that she failed at miserably. The border remained unsecured under the watch of Harris, likely in an attempt to allow undocumented immigrants enter the United States and vote Democrat.

Harris has stated she wants to start over with ICE, short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The statement is ironic considering she oversaw the border during the past four years. Instead of preventing illegal immigrants from crossing the border, Harris focused on attempting to provide services to those illegals while inside the country.

Examine her speeches on immigration and you’ll find recurring themes of immigrant healthcare and attempts to integrate them into the whole of American society. One can only imagine what ICE would look like if Harris were the leader of the free world. Considering her track record, she might eliminate the majority of ICE operations in favor of completely open borders that align with the left’s distorted utopian vision of unrestrained international citizenship.

Those who are willing to give Harris a chance at overhauling ICE should take note of her quote from 2015 when serving as California’s Attorney General. Harris said, “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal."

Supporting the Green New Deal That Would end Air Travel

If Harris and the left have their way, a Green New Deal will limit or even end air travel. Can you imagine being restricted to one or two flights per year? Such limits on air travel are possible if Democrats are allowed to pass Stalin-esque laws under the guise of protecting the planet.

A Harris administration would likely provide incentives for travel by Amtrak train, a transportation business owned and operated by the federal government. Amtrak trains are slow, poorly secured and much more likely to crash than airplanes.

Eliminating Private Health Insurance

Rewind time back to the 2020 Democratic debate and you’ll find clear evidence that Harris supports the elimination of private health insurance. The debate moderator asked candidates to raise their hands if they would ban all private health insurance. Harris quickly raised her hand.

If Harris wins the presidency, she will push for the elimination of private healthcare in favor of a government-run plan. Voters should be aware that Harris and Bernie Sanders were the only two candidates on the 2020 debate stage to raise their hands in favor of government-funded universal healthcare.

It is clear that Harris is just as radical as Sanders, a socialist Senator from Vermont.

No "Merry Christmas" Until Amnesty

Harris attacked those who wished others a Merry Christmas a half-decade ago, questioning their sincerity.

“And when we all sing happy tunes and sing Merry Christmas, and wish each other Merry Christmas, these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas. How dare we speak Merry Christmas. How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas.” – Kamala Harris

According to Harris, it was disingenuous to wish others a Merry Christmas when there were immigrants living in the United States without amnesty.

The anti-Christian remark was made in the winter of ’17 when Harris was serving as a California Senator. The part that Harris conveniently left out of her diatribe is that those immigrants illegally entered the country.