The deep programming that the Deep State has carried out over the past several decades is taking its toll on people. Leonard Serrato, a University of Oregon employee in charge of Greek life (sororities and fraternities) told Trump supporters they should kill themselves. The University has placed him on leave since a video of his inflammatory ideas was circulated widely.

His remarks are protected under freedom of speech but, are also virulent in nature. Serrato started in a social media post on Instagram, “You can literally go fuck yourself if you voted for Donald Trump…If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better-fucking-paying job. Do better in life. Get a fucking education. Do something.”

While his remarks aren’t without pluck, since we can all work harder when circumstances require it, they fail to take into account that our government has been stealing from us by using taxpayer dollars to fight incessant wars in Israel, Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and now war is fomenting between Ukraine and Russia after the Biden regime has already sent over $174 billion to Zelensky.

When North Carolina was hit by Hurricane Helene, the same administration offered $750 to each family, many of whom have yet to receive a penny while the vultures in FEMA attempt a land grab on behalf of government contractors, who assuredly have made backroom deals to pay pennies on the dollar for hard-working American’s homesteads while they’re suffering to buy groceries and are living in tents.

The vitriol being spouted by this university employee is indicative of other liberal social media shares, with people breaking down in tears, going on sex strikes, shaving their heads in protest, and alienating their entire families if they voted differently than they did.

This response to Trump’s recent election is a straightforward ideological capture, best explained in George Orwell’s 1984, and other works. People lose their ability to think logically because for decades now, institutions, organizations, and government lobbyists have taken over all forms of media, with few exceptions, like X, so that those who would challenge group-think around decision-making policies and who have differing opinions around government corruption are stifled. Alternative viewpoints are never considered. Ideological capture happens when people are dumbed down that normally would be able to reason and act without excessive emotion.

Domination of Media to Form a Singular World View

REAL journalists the world over have been silenced. This was our first step toward creating unthinking people. We can stipulate real journalists because people who speak on programs like The View have been giving propagandized talking points to regurgitate endlessly like zombies. When people like Glen Greenwald, Julian Assange, Snowden, Matt Taibi, and others who use the Socratic method, conduct actual investigative reporting, and share the truth even when it’s not what people want to hear are silenced or worse, extricated, then the voices of reason are institutionally silenced.

The CIA has been using Project Mockingbird since the Cold War now to silence voices that go against Deep State propaganda, so if you’ve absorbed all your information from the talking heads and bullet points on far-left platforms, then you have no other take on reality. You’ve been systematically exposed to transgender idealism, and the normalization of catering to narcissistic whims, a non-nuclear family, the hatred of straight, heterosexual men, and an underpinned promotion of dependency on government to make the most basic human decisions against your own self-sovereignty.

This creates a worldview that supports a corrupt master rather than the organic whole of humanity. We’ve seen examples of this lately with corporations like Anheuser-Busch or Jaguar prioritizing environmental, social (DEI), and governance (ESG) goals to an extent that financial performance or operational efficiency suffers. They’ve gone bankrupt pushing back against the people who remain and still want to think for themselves and promote nuclear family values.

Dissenters are Marginalized, Attacked, Jailed, or Even Killed

As we’ve already witnessed, large tech companies like Facebook, run by Mark Zuckerberg colluded with Biden’s regime when COVID broke, so that they could force people to take a deadly vaccine while squashing voices who dissented or spoke of harmful side effects. This is just one example of ways they’ve tried to dampen or outright kill freedom of speech.

Big Pharma whistleblower, Brandy Vaughn ended up dead after being threatened many times when she divulged vaccine concerns with evidence to prove them, and Pfizer tried to hide over 30 pages of vaccine side effects from COVID shots a few years later.

Groupthink can run rampant in an echo chamber. The minimized ideas of a few then have the power to take control over the whole or the majority.

In the UK, people are already doing jail time for posting on social media. One man got a two-year sentence for a single Facebook post. Elon Musk faced scrutiny for posts on his platform criticizing endless wars in Israel and Gaza.

If they don’t like what you say, they call it “misinformation” and try to ban it completely with ridiculous bills.

Suppressing Individual Thought with Fear and Conformity

If you suppress individuals’ thoughts and manipulate reality long enough, people start to believe in the “fake” world and worldview you create for them. Controlling information flow, giving authoritarian power to a few small groups, owning the media, and using language as a tool of manipulation, you can end up with crazy people like the U of O employee and all the deranged far-left zealots we’re seeing all over social media now. Propaganda works with fear and loyalty. In Orwell’s 1984 the entire world is under surveillance, and those who promote the state are heralded, while those who deny its powers are minimized, shamed, and killed. Our world is no different from the one Orwell portrayed.