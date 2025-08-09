Did you know American government was once solely funded by tariffs? There really was a point in time when taxes on imported goods oiled the machine of government.

Personal income tax replaced tariffs when the Revenue Act of 1913 passed. That's nearly 140 years after the founding of the nation.

Keep the Money You Earn

If President Trump gets his way, we’ll return to government financing through tariffs.

Ideally, the implementation of tariffs would be the bird that kills two stones:

1. Tariffs would finance federal government operations

2. Tariffs would hike costs of imported goods, incentivizing the investment of capital into domestic manufacturing

If such a scenario occurs, the economy would boom. Factory jobs would return to the United States within half a decade or less.

Though the cost of goods would increase as American laborers are paid more than foreign workers, most patriots would gladly pay more for American-made goods.

The Tariff Experiment is Working

The results of the tariff experiment are beginning to trickle in. Donald Trump’s administration raked in a record setting $28 billion through tariffs this past July alone.

Extrapolate the monthly figure across the entirety of the year and we have an additional $336 billion of revenue. That’s $336 billion less in taxes that Americans are forced to pay.