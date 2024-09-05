In the spirit of Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Elon Musk is planning on paring back government spending for increased efficiency. If Donald Trump is re-elected to the White House, Musk will head a new government efficiency commission to cut bureaucratic spending. The Tesla head might even help the country pay down its massive national debt.

Giving Taxpayers Bang for Their Buck

Musk’s plan to save government efficiency parallels that of Milei. The South American renegade took a metaphorical chainsaw to state programs, terminating 70,000 public sector employees.

Milei slashed pensions by 30%. Milei also froze infrastructure projects to boot. Though the spending slashes have produced mixed results, it appears that the country is rebounding.

Musk’s task, assuming Trump returns to the beltway, will be to ensure tax dollars are spent in a manner that benefits Americans. Ending or at least reducing government fraud will be a start. It is estimated that the federal government loses $233 billion to $520 billion every year on fraud. Do the math and you’ll find that fraud amounts to $4,000 per household.

It is no secret that the federal government is bloated. Putting an end to beltway misspending would also help put more money in Americans’ pockets. The federal government misspends upwards of $3 trillion every two decades.

In combination with a reduction in misspending, Musk could also center his focus on positive reforms suggested by federal watchdogs. The Government Accountability Office that watches Congressional spending indicates more than 5,000 recommendations for agencies at the federal level have been ignored.

If the office is telling the truth, those recommendations could save $106 billion to $208 billion upon implementation.

Musk’s Tech Knowledge Would Help Modernize Government IT

A tech expert like Musk would facilitate the modernization of IT at the federal level. Such an upgrade would enhance cybersecurity to safeguard invaluable national secrets including highly classified information.

The federal government shells out in excess of $100 billion per year on cybersecurity and IT programs that simply do not justify the cost. The sad truth that the mainstream media rarely touches on and the public seems unaware of is that significant federal government security breaches have occurred across the previous decade.

Musk might be able to identify weaknesses in cybersecurity or increase efficiency to help Americans get more for their tax dollars spent on government IT. Musk might also have helpful ideas for the implementation of AI for federal government program streamlining.

It might even be possible to implement low-cost or no-cost AI to replace beltway paper-pushers. Such replacement would reduce the cost of our nation’s increasingly bloated bureaucracy.

Analyze Government Regulations

Washington DC is laden with red tape. Though some red tape is necessary, it must be streamlined. An efficiency commission would analyze existing government regulations then streamline them for cost-savings.

The overarching aim of Musk’s potential role is maximizing government efficiency. Musk would advise Trump on how to streamline the entirety of government. The process might begin with an analysis of federal zombie programs that exist well beyond authorization, receiving arguably unjustified funding.

Those who question whether such cuts are justified need not look any further than the $500 billion shelled out by Congress on expired programs this past year. Passing a law that terminates such outdated programs or even amending legislative language for such purposes would save a significant amount of money cross posterity.

Government Efficiency for Debt Control

If Musk makes his way into the White House, he would shift the spotlight to inefficient federal programs that aren’t giving Americans bang for their buck. Extensive or even strategic spending cuts would free up funds to be used to reduce the national debt. Such an approach would gradually reduce the nation’s $35 trillion debt without increasing taxes.

The shocking truth that few Americans are aware of is that the country spends $763 billion on interest payments per year. This figure is about half that of what is spent on the nation’s most expensive program in Social Security. There is no sense spending 15% of every tax dollar on debt interest payments when it is possible to reduce the national debt.

If Musk’s proposed cuts aren’t sizeable enough to make a meaningful dent in the national debt, the alternative is to continue spending to create intentional inflation. Continued inflation makes the existing debt less costly and less significant.

Intentionally devaluing the dollar ultimately makes it easier to pay down the debt as the money was borrowed in previous years when the dollar had more value. However, such a free-spending approach is reckless and arguably negligent.

The American taxpayers deserve better.