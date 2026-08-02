Anna Paulina Luna’s alleged tip to a MAGA influencer regarding President Trump’s selection of Jeffery A. Vance as Vice President made what otherwise would have been a speculative prediction marketplace into an insider trading scheme.

Her apparent casual conversation with another about the large bet she placed on this event illustrates the way in which some insiders view critical government decisions (like this) much the way they do the chips at a casino.

What was the tip-off and why does it matter? It’s below for subscribers.