Despite ongoing attempts at reconciliation, the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues without a clear path forward.

The criticism of US policy and policy makers has been widespread and loud as the Biden administration fails to find a solution despite the resources and regional influence to do so.

As an array of US officials engage with Israel and Palestine alike, the sensitive nature of the conflict involves many discussions behind closed doors and without public transcripts available.

The confusion and delicacy of the situation is not adding confidence to either side or the middlemen.

While the US has historically favored Israel, the formal position of the government is that because a two-state solution is the popular choice regionally, that is the recommendation of American policymakers.

The region called Palestine is home to 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza and 3.2 million in the West Bank. Israel is home to almost 9.7 million people, most of whom are Jewish but includes an additional 2 million Arab citizens.

The last major conflict between Israel and Palestine was in 2005, following a hotly contested election that included Hamas as a key player in the Palestinian narrative. Israel was widely criticized for overstepping in regulation of candidates and election activity.

The Israeli-Palestinian relationship has been on the steady decline for decades, and while US policy typically backs regional peace with a pro-Israeli spin, the pressure of broader conflict is requiring more flexible solutions to be brought to the table.

They don’t seem to be helping.

Coupled with a very tense global stage, many Israelis feel that even allies are turning against them as the court of public opinion begins to register civilian deaths and ongoing resistance to peacemaking efforts across the international stage.

Threats from Iran are adding both risk and public concern in the US to the narrative. US, Egyptian, and Qatari leadership are at the forefront of maneuvering through a high-stakes, hot-tempered series of negotiations that continue following the death of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

One target was struck inside Iran.

Iran continues to support Hezbollah with weapons in the war that is also largely being fought by proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah.

At a time when nearly 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza, time-outs are being called from both sides of the conflict, with Israel showing few signs of backing down.

Both sides have maintained strong positions with a few “unbridgeable” gaps, though those leading the talks believe much of the problem is getting both parties to sit down at the table at all.

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a deterring presence is being re-bolstered in in the hopes of deterring -or controlling- an attack on Israel from Iran.

In last night’s debate, the war was mentioned but not addressed by Harris in any real way. While she continued to say she supported peace and a permanent ceasefire, she was unable to provide any real path forward or defend her record of little action while in office.

Harris’s track record proves unreliable for the ability to control or speak to the narrative in the Middle East. She has been largely unable to speak in detail about a plan of action going forward, though the rigors of campaigning would likely be the ideal place to come up with such a plan.

Harris refused to meet Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu during his Congressional visit in July, a striking sign of what Harris wants to say versus what she believes will garner votes.

One of the largest concerns for many on the fence this election is centered around this conflict in particular: in many Middle Eastern countries, women aren’t respected in everyday life, let alone as leaders of the most powerful countries in the world.

While in the West this would be a nonissue, many experts in Middle Eastern culture hesitate to elect a woman who firstly has done very little during her time in office, and secondly would likely be barred from meeting with the men in power in those regional conflicts.

While Trump is certainly not a favorite of Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran, his presence on the international stage and ability to do business provides a more favorable landscape for negotiations as compared to an offshoot from the Biden administration who has been largely absent from the entire Israeli-Palestinian narrative.

Trump made the observation that Israel will not exist in two years if he is not reelected to the presidency. All signs certainly point that direction.