In 1980, John Brennan applied for a position at the CIA. He got the job, in part, because of his honesty. Brennan admitted in a polygraph test that he had voted for the communist candidate for president in 1976, one Gus Hall.

Hall was the general secretary of the Communist Party of the United States for over 40 years. He was a candidate for U.S. president in 1972, 1976, 1980, and 1984.

Brennan voted for Hall in 1976, “not exactly a time when Soviet atrocities were unknown.”

Apparently, the CIA didn't care much about a job candidate’s political affiliation. They may even have seen Brennan’s communist leanings as a plus. Stupid, honest people are easy to manipulate. You have to be stupid to vote for an American communist.

Any American dumb enough to vote for a communist U.S. president and dare to admit could be counted on to toe the party line, just like a pit bull can be counted on to bite and not let go.

Why? The CIA, by definition, is a nest of lies and deceit, and Brennan found a place to call home. His honesty about being a communist sympathizer led him there.

Falling Uphill

By the time Obama chose Brennan to direct the CIA, Brennan was no longer honest. He had become the pitbull of a Democratic insider and loyalist. Lying when necessary trumped honor and integrity. He was a true-blue Leftist CIA man.

Want proof? Newly declassified documents contradict Brennan’s testimony before Congress about the origins of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory that turned out to be a state-cooked hoax. The hoax was used in an attempted coup against Trump.

So, what does Brennan do? He lies some more. That’s how he fell uphill to lead the spy agency. Why stop now?

Green Lives Matter broke it down on X: “John Brennan now that he is about to be indicted: ‘We never wrote that Trump colluded with Russia.”

Really?

In a New York Times op-ed dated August 16, 2018, Brennan claimed that "Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash.”

It’s clear with that statement alone that Brennan must be lying. Did Trump collude with Russia or not?

“The only questions that remain are whether the collusion that took place constituted criminally liable conspiracy, whether obstruction of justice occurred to cover up any collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of ‘Trump Incorporated’ attempted to defraud the government by laundering and concealing the movement of money into their pockets."

So, there was collusion? Not.

In 2019, Brennan was so bold as to claim that “the amount of information that relates to collusion is quite extensive.”

The newly declassified emails tell a different story:

"HRC approved Julia's idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections… In absence of direct evidence, Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect will supply the media."

Oh, so there is no evidence? I’m confused. Is it possible to talk out of both sides of your mouth? Brennan thinks so.

Green Lives Matter put it in perspective: “It's hard to really comprehend how big of a scandal this entire situation is. They tried to usurp and remove a duly elected President of the United States off of information they knew was concocted by Obama, Clinton and the deep state.”

Can you say, “Seditious conspiracy?”

“How can anyone have faith in our country if criminals like him are walking around freely? Brennan must face justice,” concluded Green Lives Matter.

Indeed.

Worse the Watergate?

Is the Russian Collusion Hoax worse than Watergate? Victor David Hanson thinks so.

Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He knows American history.

According to Hanson, the Obama-Brennan scandal “is one of the biggest in American history.” He also doubts much will come of it.

Let’s hope he’s wrong. If justice is not served, why would anyone have any faith in the American government? A country filled with citizens who do not respect the government is like a bomb waiting to go off.

More Evidence

On May 23, 2017, Brennan testified that the Steele dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.”

It was a lie.

In the declassified material, Brennan not only discusses the dossier but insists on its inclusion in the new assessment Obama had requested when he didn't get what he wanted the first time.

In short, Brennan overruled the CIA’s two most senior Russia experts, who said it “did not meet even the most basic tradecraft standards.”

It gets worse.

According to The Hill, intelligence analysts were shocked by the use of the Steele dossier, saying that it “ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment.”

A CIA analyst told investigators that “[Brennan] refused to remove it, and when confronted with the dossier’s main flaws, [Brennan] responded, ‘Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?’”

Brennan went on to order the dossier’s inclusion in the main body of the assessment.

The case in a nutshell: Brennan briefed Obama in July 2016 about Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to tie Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

The Russia investigation, which was funded by Clinton’s campaign, was launched days after the Obama briefing. This resulted in the infamous Steele Dossier, which was hidden as a legal expense by the Clinton campaign’s general counsel, Marc Elias.

The Steele Dossier—filled with lies—was used to try to bring down Trump.

Welcome to Seditious Conspiracy 101. It’s not all that complex. Obama, Hillary, Brennan, Comer, and cronies attempted a coup on a U.S. president.

If justice isn't served, the United States has crossed the threshold into a full-blown dystopia. It's the New Hard Left, just like the Old Hard Left—only more insidious.