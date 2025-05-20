James Comey has come under fire for posting a picture of seashells on sand configured into a not-so-cryptic “8647” on Instagram.

Comey captioned the picture with, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Trump fired then-FBI Director Comey early in his first term as President of the United States.

It was Comey who launched the investigation that would become Russia Gate, accusing Putin and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign of collusion.

The investigation rested on debunked intelligence from the infamous Steele dossier, which was funded by none other than Hillary Clinton.

The Federal Election Commission fined Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee for lying about how they spent money used to fund the debunked Steele dossier on former President Donald Trump.

The Clinton campaign and the DNC were ordered to pay almost $200,000 for mislabeling payments sent to Fusion GPS, the consulting firm that commissioned the dossier.

In short, Trump outed the Deep State, a labyrinth of backroom deals and old-boy networks that work together to run the government.

The Deep State doesn't believe that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” They think that the people of the United States are “bitter” and clinging “to guns or religion.”

Put another way, the Deep State despises the people who voted for Trump, a populist who wants to Make America Great Again.

The Deep State is experiencing an epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The psychological disease is real, and it’s dangerous.

People with whopping big egos who contract TDS are apt to do just about anything to stay in the spotlight and inflict damage on their enemies by using the common Deep State tactic of code-talking.

That’s what Comey thought he was doing. But he’s lost a step or two since leaving the FBI. His so-called code was so obvious that a high school student could decipher it without training.

“86” is slang for getting rid of something or ejecting someone. Trump is the 47th president of the US.

“8647” translates into getting rid of Trump for good.

Comey wants Trump out of office. Judging from the Instagram post, he doesn't care how it’s done. In the vagueness of the message lies its danger.

Comey’s Audience

In true form, Comey deleted the post and played innocent once he realized it wasn't going over well with the feds. Comey is a coward.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” Comey posted on Instagram. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.”

“It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” Comey whined.

DC Draino wasn’t buying it. “James Comey deleted his threat against President Trump and is now lying about not knowing what it meant,” Draino posted on X.

“Just like he lied when he authorized illegal wiretaps on the President in 2016. This guy is [a] criminal thug.”

Draino wasn't alone. “Comey has taken down his ‘8647’ post, after the White House and FBI said they are taking the threat seriously,” Clandestine posted on X.

“Comey should be arrested as per 18 U.S.C. § 871, ‘Threats against [the] President and successors to the Presidency,’” the post continued. “Five years in prison. Jail his ass.”

Jailing Comey isn’t likely, and that’s more evidence he knew exactly what he was doing. To put Comy in jail, the prosecution would have to prove intent. Comey’s Deep State training made him good at obscuring his intent.

Did Comey find the “8647” on the beach? Doubtful. But even if he fashioned the numbers out of uniform seashells that look like they were purchased in a craft shop, what the message was intended to do would be tough to prove without a confession on his part.

Some people got the message loud and clear, and that’s what Comey intended.

“Dictator Trump” social influencer Ed Krassenstein repeated Comey’s message on X.

“INCITEMENT: First the former FBI Director James Comey called for Trump’s assassination, now the top Democrat influencer is repeating the call…” Krassenstein posted.

That’s exactly what Comey was doing: inciting violence against Trump. And he knew it.

People with TDS experience have a type of warped telepathy. Comey, who has an acute case of the disease, was fully aware that others suffering from the sickness would know what he meant.

The problem? This time around, so did everybody else.

Current FBI Director Kash Patel was quick to act. For him, Comey’s post “was a call to action.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was also quick to react. “Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” Noem wrote on X. “DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

Lawmakers on the House Republican Study Committee are already trying to block Comey from ever taking a role in the federal government again due to his now notorious “8647” post.

That’s not much, but it’s a start.

The Deep State believes it is above the law. The only way to bring them back down to reality is to make them accountable–by whatever means–when they break the law, each and every time.