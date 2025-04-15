Not only CNN, but even Bill Maher has been cozying up to Trump recently.

In 2015, the media laughed at the fact that Trump was running for president. When he won in 2016, they spent four years trying to smear him. By 2021, they called his supporters domestic terrorists, and by 2024, they were cheering on the state courts that were trying to throw him in jail so he couldn’t run again.

Fast forward to 2025, and everything has changed. Mainstream media outlets have been forced to admit that Donald Trump’s popularity is at an all-time high. In reality, his support may be even higher than stated, as polls on Trump have historically been rigged. Even some democrats are coming around and siding with Trump on key issues.



This trend shows that the right has been squashing the left during this culture war and that any leftists still violently opposing Trump are disconnected from the masses.





CNN Admits Trump is More Popular than Ever



No president has ever experienced such relentless attacks from the fake news media as Donald Trump. However, the end result has already been increased trust in Donald Trump and decreased trust in mainstream media, as the public becomes more aware of the mainstream media’s cheap tactics.

These news companies have finally caught on to the fact that their little charades are over. CNN recently had to admit that Donald Trump has become even more popular with voters after his election.

The American population made it very clear what they wanted, and their support for Trump grew months later. Although there is still a lot of media backlash against him, Trump has never been more popular among the masses.





The days of CNN lying about Trump and getting away with it are over. This news company’s credibility is frankly going down the tube.

The White House website recently stepped in and played the role of fact checker last month when CNN tried to mock Trump for criticizing transgender animal experiments. The White House helped put these fake news losers in their place.

It's bizarre that a news company thinks they have the intellectual and moral capacity to fact check a sitting president. Even worse, they are trying to defend transgender animal experiments and have no intellectual curiosity as to why we are wasting money on this nonsense.



Time for a Reality Check



Are the Trump polls still as biased as they were in 2015?

In 2017, Trump had a lot of support, but he was still a wildcard due to his lack of political experience. Many people are now much more confident in Trump’s ability to lead during this term.



This CNN analyst recently admitted that he gained popularity in the past few months and that his approval rating was at an all-time high.

“Because all we talk about is how unpopular Donald Trump is. But in reality, he’s basically more popular than he was at any point in term number 1 and more popular than he was when he won the election in November 2024.”

We are in the acceptance phase now. Trump supporters don’t have voter’s remorse, and many leftists and centrists are beginning to have more favorable views of Trump on key topics.





One fact to note is that many polls have historically underestimated Donald Trump’s abilities. This underestimation of Trump’s abilities goes as far back as 2015 when the lamestream media predicted that Hillary Clinton would win.

The continued understatement likely comes from multiple sources. The media has historically had a strong bias towards the left, and many Trump supporters are less vocal about their views. It is reasonable to assume that Trump has even more support than the CNN polls have captured.





How did the Left Become so Divorced from Reality?