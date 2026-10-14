Chuck Schumer’s Brain-Dead Crusade Against the $5,000 Trump Dividend

JD Vance just said it. Tariffs built a pile of money. Americans should get a cut. Five thousand dollars. A Trump dividend. Not a seminar. Not a bill named after Chuck.
Schumer cannot stand that. He spent years cheering the offshoring. Factories leave. Towns die. He reads a statement. Now the money is coming home and he wants to kill the tariffs that brought it back.
Does Chuck think a plant in Ohio is a crime?
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Vance called the last forty years what they were. It did not matter if you gutted an American factory and rebuilt it overseas. That game printed $20 trillion in new investment once it ended. Schumer’s answer is to end the tariffs, refund the other side, and give another speech about grocery prices.
Should Americans get $5,000 or another Schumer lecture?
He is not confused. He is not deep. He is a Senate lifer who thinks production is a press conference. Trump and Vance want the cash in American pockets. Schumer wants the old scam back.
Take the yearly rate before it vanishes.