The Left is a haven for people with acute narcissism. That may sound like hyperbole, but the times we live in are preposterous.

Everyday people now ask themselves questions like, “How did we get to the point where biological males are playing in women’s sports breaking records and injuring women and girls like the sadistic souls they are?”

How did we get to the point where 34% of Americans believe there are more than two genders?

How did we get to the point where 54% of Americans believe that truth is relative–which means each individual creates it?

The answer: an outbreak of narcissism engineered by the Left to destroy the American Dream. More hyperbole? Not.

The proof: the Left is now threatening to destroy America by selling our deepest secrets to the highest bidder.

The Left’s tactics have changed from destroying America via the enemy within to selling us out to our enemies like a Benedict Arnold on steroids. And they’re saying it out loud.

