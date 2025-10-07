For years now, it’s been painfully obvious that big pharma lied to us about COVID vaccines.

They were never safe, effective, or guaranteed to eliminate the virus. Far too many Americans learned this the hard way after suffering serious injuries or fatalities in the wake of getting jabbed.

Yet to this day, the medical establishment continues promoting COVID vaccines, while creating new ones.

mNEXSpike jabs

saRNA jabs

Big pharma isn’t going to stop.

They want every man, woman, and child to roll up our sleeves and take these shots. Why? Because the pharmaceutical industry makes a lot of money when their products are injected in people’s arms.

Though as things currently stand, all is NOT lost.

In fact, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively fighting against big pharma’s greed and bloodlust.

Step one?

Removing experimental COVID vaccines from the CDC’s panel of universally recommended shots for the public.